Reviewing the Asus ROG Ally: A Competing Steam Deck with Flaws

Despite its April Fool’s reveal date, I am writing a review for the Asus ROG Ally. This device is a worthy rival to the Steam Deck, challenging Valve on both price and specs. It has some impressive features but also some weaknesses. Overall, I believe this device will disrupt the portable PC scene.

The Asus ROG Ally costs $699, just $50 more than a 512GB Steam Deck. It has an AMD Z1 Extreme APU that offers higher frame rates in a higher resolution package. While not quite a Steam Deck killer, it has some advantages, although Microsoft’s operating system for portable play does have some drawbacks.

The specs for the Asus ROG Ally are impressive, with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 7-inch IPS 1080p/120Hz display, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD/microSD storage, and a weight of 608g. It also features Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and the ability to support external GPUs.

The design of the Asus ROG Ally is sleek and modern, with a white outfit, RGB thumbstick rings, sculpted curves, and a variety of buttons and triggers. The 16:9 display is accompanied by the usual black bezel, although the reviewer notes they prefer the Steam Deck’s 16:10 screen.

In terms of performance, the Asus ROG Ally outperforms the Steam Deck in some scenarios due to its 1080p 120Hz screen. However, the Steam Deck has the advantage of using a lower native resolution.

Overall, the Asus ROG Ally is an impressive portable PC device that challenges the Steam Deck in terms of price and specs. While it may not be perfect, it has some unique features that make it stand out in the portable PC scene.





Reference