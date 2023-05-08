Review of the Corsair TC100 in a Laid-Back Style by PCGamesN

Before starting my Corsair TC100 Relaxed review, I couldn’t wait to upgrade my gaming chair from the rapidly disintegrating bargain seat I purchased several years ago to something decidedly more premium. Now, having spent the past couple of months sitting in it, it’s proven itself to be a veritable throne, and is certainly befitting of its “Relaxed” label. Having spent many hours perched on the best gaming chairs out there, I can confidently say the Corsair TC100 is perfect for, shall we say, the more robust gamer, like myself. While it doesn’t stop me from sitting cross-legged (don’t do it, it’s not so good for you), it does help my terrible posture and dampens the back pain and stiffness I normally feel after a long day. Suffice to say, it offers plenty of comfort and stability, which is exactly what I expect from a gaming chair at this price point.

There are some improvements that could be made to it, of course, but for a mid-range option it’s great value for money. This review will cover the following topics – click on one of these handy links if you’d like to go right to that section:

Corsair TC100 Relaxed design

One of the best things about the Corsair TC100 Relaxed design is how beginner-friendly its construction is. I’ve parked my posterior in a fair few gaming chairs, but this is the first time I’ve put one together myself. It took me less than an hour to put the Corsair TC100 Relaxed together. This is praiseworthy enough by itself, but this was without instructions. To be clear, this was an oversight on my part, as the chair does come with a step-by-step tutorial that you can follow online by scanning a QR code. I’ve since checked my work against them just to be safe, but it really is an intuitive building process that shouldn’t prove challenging regardless of your experience.

Once all put together, the accommodating size of the TC100 becomes readily apparent. Its base is 54cm wide, making it just a few centimetres narrower than much more expensive competitors, as detailed in our Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 series review. While the width between the bolsters is only 36cm, the lips themselves protrude at a wide angle, offering plenty of space to find your perfect sitting position or bring your legs onto the chair. That said, you wouldn’t want any part of you to rest directly on top of the bolsters, as they have minimal padding.

The backrest is also welcomingly wide, at 59.5cm. Like the base, the bolsters also tilt outwards, making the 33cm between them feel much more spacious than it sounds on paper. It gives the TC100 Relaxed a racing-inspired design, like many other gaming chairs. As a motorsport fan, I appreciate the look of the chair and feel it wouldn’t look out of place among higher priced seats. I particularly enjoy its hexagonal stitching and racing stripe, but I do wish Corsair had included the same patterns on the lumbar cushion.

The Corsair TC100 is available with either a fabric or leatherette upholstery, with our review unit rocking a black-grey fabric finish. The quality of the material immediately left a positive impression on me, it still looks and feels as good as new after a couple of months use. The chair and its cushions are all made of the same “plush” fabric, while the armrests, in contrast to some previous Corsair designs, are a smooth black foam.

Corsair TC100 Relaxed features

Of all the Corsair TC100 Relaxed features, the lumbar cushion is undoubtedly the most useful. Sure, Corsair may have missed a trick by not more closely matching it up to the backrest, but the company’s work here is otherwise solid. The lumbar cushion is secured to the chair and made adjustable by backpack-like straps. I appreciate how easy it is to adjust on the fly, allowing me to absent-mindedly adjust it throughout the day as needed. There’s a good deal of height adjustments available, much as I can’t see why you’d want to use it in its topmost position. Yet, I do wish the lumbar cushion was slightly deeper, as I sometimes feel like it’s not supporting me as much it could, particularly on the lower parts of my spine.

The memory foam neck cushion has the opposite problem, however. It’s as comfortable and supportive as you’d expect from any decent gaming chair, but it lacks the adjustability of its lumbar counterpart. It attaches via a strap that’s fed through two holes in the backrest, meaning it’s meant to be used at a fixed height. While this is fine for me, at 5’5, taller people will likely have an issue. It’s a shame that the straps aren’t long enough to wrap around the whole headrest, which would’ve easily solved this problem. For me, the neck cushion came in most handy when reclined, further adding to the Corsair TC100 Relaxed’s comfort levels.

The chair comes with a generous 160-degree recline, which is more than enough for me, even if it is slightly more acute than some competitors that offer 180-degrees. It’s perfectly stable when fully reclined too, as is the chair’s tilt function, allowing you to kickback without a second thought to stability. That said, do be careful when rolling the chair if you’re not sat in it, as the anti-roll casters can be a problem if you’re not mindful.

My biggest gripes with the Corsair TC100 Relaxed are its 2D armrests. Their plastic tops may be pretty much perfect for resting on for long periods of time, but I find just about everything else about them to be lacking. Height adjustment is welcome, but the paddles used to raise and lower the armrests are quite noisy. I’m disappointed to see now width or depth adjustment here, as even my outgoing low-budget chair of yore featured a swivel mechanism. The lack of the latter feature makes it difficult for me to position the chair so that I can reach my gaming keyboard and mouse while also benefiting from the lumbar support, as I’m often sat further forward. While this won’t affect every setup, it’s worth bearing in mind for yours.

Corsair TC100 Relaxed performance

In the months I’ve had to test the Corsair TC100 Relaxed’s performance, my back pain has considerably improved. While I can’t recommend it in any professional chiropractic capacity, it provides a considerably more comfortable sitting experience than my previous gaming chair. It shines best as a seat to lounge in as you pass the hours away on Discord or kick back with a PC controller game. It’s great for sitting in too, of course, but bear in mind that its relaxed nature almost promotes slouching or cross-legged sitting positions. I’d go so far as to say that the Corsair TC100 Relaxed made the process of writing up my Dead Island 2 review much easier. During that time, I spent up to 14 hours at a time sat at my gaming desk, writing notes and playing through the game. While I was understandably drained at the end of each day, I dread to think what it would’ve been like in my old chair.

Corsair TC100 Relaxed price

The Corsair TC100 Relaxed price comes in at $250 / £200, and it feels more than justified. Sure, there are cheaper gaming chairs out there, but, in my personal experience, few offer the same comfort as this one. Would I rather spend more to get something like the TC100 versus my previous, cheaper, chair? Yes, without a doubt. The niceties offered by renowned competitors are tempting, as detailed in our Noblechairs Legend 2022 series review, but they’re generally twice the price as the Corsair TC100 Relaxed. If you’re like me, and could never part with that sort of money on a chair, the TC100 offers more than enough if it can fit into your setup.

Where to buy the Corsair TC100 Relaxed

The Corsair TC100 Relaxed gaming chair is available in the US and UK, from Amazon and directly from Corsair. Here’s a round-up of the best deals on the chair right now:

Corsair TC100 Relaxed verdict

The Corsair TC100 Relaxed pairs high quality construction and materials paired with good lumbar support for a comfortable sitting experience that feels above its price point. It’s slightly let down by its 2D armrests…





