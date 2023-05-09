Review of ‘Survivor: Star Wars Jedi’

EA struck it lucky when Disney granted them access to the Star Wars franchise, but it’s no secret that EA hasn’t done the best job with it. However, in 2019, Respawn Entertainment (known for games like Apex Legends, Titanfall, and Call of Duty) released Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to well-deserved acclaim. The game was a great adventure that paid tribute to the franchise and went against the awful business practices that EA is known for. It proved that EA had talented studios capable of producing great Star Wars content. Fans have anxiously awaited the sequel, and now we get to see what Respawn has in store.

The game picks up where the first one left off. After altering the fate of the Jedi, the main character Cal Kestis has split from his crew and formed a new one to fight the Empire. Five years have passed, and Cal is growing increasingly frustrated with the Empire’s growing power. After a mission goes wrong and results in deaths, Cal flees to Koboh, where he reunites with an old friend, Greez. Greez directs Cal to a nearby cave, where he finds ancient Jedi technology that leads him further into the planet and eventually to a Jedi who could become his ally. Unfortunately, the Jedi has already fallen to the Dark Side, and Cal barely makes it out alive. But he does learn of a safe place for Jedi to hide from the Empire.

The game’s opening hours do an excellent job of emphasizing Cal’s effort and determination in the face of adversity. The Jedi are struggling, and Cal is torn between following his vows as a Jedi and the need to fight the Empire. The story does a fantastic job of highlighting this dichotomy, and it’s hard not to root for Cal. When he lands on Koboh and interacts with the older and newer characters, he starts questioning whether following the Jedi code is the right path. The game could have explored this further, but it’s an interesting plot element nonetheless. Jedi Survivor does an excellent job of fleshing out the supporting cast, too. Each character has plenty of time to share their opinions, further grounding the story. However, the game’s actual plot is underwhelming, despite the attention given to the characters. While I enjoyed the new High Republic elements added to the story, the various moments don’t flow as well as they should.

The game follows the modern Tomb Raider games and applies a Star Wars veneer, which works well. The game features Metroidvania elements, and you’ll have to revisit places with new abilities to progress. The game has flashy combat, lots of collectibles, and a deep level of customization, making the gameplay loop engaging. The level design is more extensive than the first game, but this can be a bit of a disadvantage, as the game feels too big at times. The flashy combat is a little janky, but it looks incredible, and the expanded set of force powers and lightsaber stances add depth to the game. However, Cal’s traversal system is clunky, and the game is so packed with assets that it can be tricky to determine what’s interactive at times, leading to accidental deaths.

The game has an extensive set of cosmetics to collect, including hairstyles, facial hair, clothing, individual parts for BD-1, and a deeper lightsaber customization system. The game rewards exploration with perks, health upgrades, and more. The game’s grind is worth it when you unlock other features, such as the cantina on Koboh that becomes more populated as you progress. The game’s art department is top-notch, with fantastic lighting, sound effects, and great voice performances. However, the game plays sluggishly, with the framerate dropping significantly, and audio is out of sync. There are also several bugs that should have been addressed before release. The game’s development team clearly put a lot of effort and love into the game, but the game’s rushed release and unacceptable state hurt Respawn’s credibility. Bugs have become the norm for game releases, and it’s frustrating. While there’s a lot of great stuff in the game, I can’t recommend it right now, especially not on PC.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was reviewed using a retail copy purchased by the reviewer after the release of the first 3 patches.

Publisher: EA Developer: Respawn Entertainment Release Date: 28th April 2023 Reviewed On: Xbox Series X