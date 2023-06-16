Review of Black Mirror Season 6: Exploring the Enigmatic World of ‘Loch Henry’

The renowned series, Black Mirror, is not just about the perils of technology; it delves deeper into the corrupting influence of entertainment. The repeated theme is how our spectatorship makes us cruel, transforming the genuine pain of others into mere amusement. However, the sixth season’s episode “Loch Henry” falls short of exploring the potential darkness of its premise and fails to develop characters who rise above it.

In the beginning of “Loch Henry,” Davis (played by Samuel Blenkin), a film student, returns home with his girlfriend Pia (played by Myha’la Herrold). They plan to make a documentary about a man who protects eggs from poachers, much to the amusement of everyone except Davis. However, Pia discovers that their almost-deserted town was once the residence of a notorious serial killer named Iain Adair. This revelation presents an opportunity to create a film that will attract viewers, possibly on the lucrative video platform Streamberry, known for its collection of true crime content. Moreover, Davis’ father, a local police officer, indirectly played a role in uncovering Adair’s crimes, adding a personal angle to exploit.

However, even avid true crime fans acknowledge the moral complexities of their pastime. “Loch Henry,” directed by Sam Miller and written by series creator Charlie Brooker, provides mild observations about the genre’s dark side. Davis is troubled by the idea of exploiting his family’s trauma for content, despite his friend Stuart (Daniel Portman), a bartender who jokes about pronouns and “diversity,” hoping it will boost the local economy. A potential producer pushes them to gather more footage, pushing the boundaries of ethical documentary work. There’s a stark contrast between the expressed sympathy and sensitivity of the characters and the sensational tabloid headlines. However, it turns out that the mystery might not be as neatly resolved as expected… and…

It’s not Netflix, honest. It’s called Streamberry. Image: Netflix

Unfortunately, the truth fails to captivate. While Black Mirror has proven its ability to evoke genuine horror and disgust, such as in the episode “White Bear” with its excellently dreadful twist, “Loch Henry” falls short in delivering a compelling crime story. Although the episode effectively uses grainy mockumentary clips for flashbacks, Adair’s murders are portrayed in a vague and generic manner, lacking both serious horror and dark comedy. The events are likened to a non-existent documentary called “The Waltonville Claw,” but even that fictional killer supposedly ate the victim’s eyes, creating a distinct “hook.” The contemporary mystery is introduced late and hastily rushed towards an intentionally unsatisfying conclusion.

Simultaneously, “Loch Henry” dedicates more time to the murders than to satirizing the media frenzy surrounding them. A montage highlights the contrast between the grim subject matter and Davis and Pia’s light-heartedness, along with subtle jabs at the industry’s constant search for a “fresh angle” on tragedy. It alludes to how streaming platforms hastily repackage every crime documentary into a dramatic series. However, the plight of the town is underdeveloped and less surreal compared to real-life instances, such as the killings in Moscow, Idaho, where a TikTok influencer falsely accused a professor based on tarot card readings, providing a sharper critique of crime fandom than anything in “Loch Henry.” Ultimately, the episode revolves around Davis’ personal family drama, but he lacks a strong presence to make that conflict truly impactful.

Interestingly, the highlight of “Loch Henry” lies in Davis’ relationship with Stuart and his friend’s ailing father, who not only remembers the murders but potentially possesses more knowledge about them than he reveals. These scenes hint at a script that genuinely explores its central theme: a village where the older generation harbors each other’s dark secrets while the younger generation will do anything to secure a future for their town. However, properly telling that story would require embracing the lowbrow voyeurism that Black Mirror critiques, resulting in content that might actually be suitable for Streamberry.





