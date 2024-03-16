Retropolis, Steam Spring Sale, Omni One & More

Missed this week’s VR games and hardware news? Here’s our latest roundup.
With VR hardware, Meta reached out to owners of the Quest 3 Elite Strap with Battery to offer replacements following a charging issue. A new trademark for Pico 4S was spotted, hinting at an upcoming revision for ByteDance’s headset. Virtual Desktop was updated to support Quest 3’s inside-out body tracking, while Meta is funding improved OpenXR and Quest support on Godot.
Across VR gaming, Quest 3 got its first exclusive with Starship Home. Tropico is being adapted for VR, Demeo revamped multiplayer saves, Little Cities: Bigger!, Tin Hearts and cyubeVR reached PSVR 2, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-Ality faces delisting, while Anarchitects, Big Shots, The Twilight Zone VR and Slender: The Arrival all confirmed release dates. We also covered updates for Just Hoops, Twistex and Synth Riders.
We covered many different stories but for everything else, here are the top five VR news stories we originally missed:
Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye Adds Hand Tracking On Quest
Following January’s launch for Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye, developer Peanut Button added full hand tracking controls to this point-and-click adventure on Quest App Lab. We also learned that Perp Games will publish the sequel’s PSVR 2 port on May 24.
Project Demigod Reveals Post-Launch Roadmap
Following last month’s full release on Steam and Quest, Omnifarious Studios detailed its post-launch roadmap for VR superhero sim Project Demigod. Across the next twelve months, plans include multiplayer support, new mod upgrades, more hero events, and the previously confirmed ‘Giant Enemies update.
Omni One’s Launch Lineup Includes Ghostbusters & The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
Omni One, the 360° VR treadmill that uses a customized Pico 4 Enterprise headset, announced a line-up of 35 launch games. Featuring The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Breachers, Hubris and more, the VR treadmill’s consumer launch is expected in Q2 2024 and costs $2,595.
Runaways Is A Skill-Based Endless Runner Coming To Apple Vision Pro
Recently shown at South By Southwest, Runaways describes itself as a “skill-based endless runner featuring fast-paced, frenetic gameplay that adapts to and alters your space as you play.” Developed specifically for Apple Vision Pro, your goal involves escaping from a tentacle-infested planet by finding the exit portal.
Steam Spring Sale Includes Numerous PC VR Discounts
It’s time once more for new PC VR discounts with the Steam Spring Sale 2024. Live until March 21, this includes big discounts for Half-Life: Alyx, Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition, Tabletop Simulator, Skyrim VR, Star Wars: Squadrons and 30% off for Arizona Sunshine 2. Several motor racing sims like Assetto Corsa Competizione, iRacing and DiRT Rally 2.0 are also included.
Other Updates
Looking for more VR news stories? Here’s everything else we’ve seen recently.
- Previously available on App Lab, VR arcade rhythm game Drums Rock reaches the main Quest Store in Spring 2024. The Quest version is also receiving mixed reality support and the DLC packs.
- Starring Sian Clifford, Richard Ayoade and Indira Varma, Unearthed is a new VR adventure game that gives animals superpowers.
- Monkey Doo launched on the official Quest Store.
- Following last year’s announcement, Meta has ended support for two original Oculus Quest launch titles, Bogo and Dead & Buried II.
- Genotype, Please, Don’t Touch Anything and Exorcism Agency reached Pico.
- BubblePop! Rock Paper Scissors, Mezmer, Retro Racer and Ancients Unleashed arrived on Quest App Lab.
- Carbon Studio outlined the post-launch roadmap for The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood.
- Leeroy is a new VR game that revisits famous memes on Quest and Steam.
- Soul Paint, an XR experience narrated by Rosario Dawson, won the XR Experience competition at South By Southwest (SXSW).
- X8 and Soul Covenant publisher Thirdverse completed a new funding round, securing $11.29 million.
If you’ve got an update for a VR game we should know about for this article or future updates, you can use our contact page or email [email protected] with details.
