Resolving the Compromise between Sub-Nanometer Size and High Metal Loading in Meta Cluster Catalysts

The GCURH method can provide pulses of high temperature in microseconds with a heating/cooling rate of 109 °C/s. This makes it suitable for the precise synthesis of sub-nanometer metal cluster catalysts with high metal loadings. (Credit: Science China Press)



Researchers Dr. Ye-Chuang Han and Prof. Zhong-Qun Tian recognized the ultrafast laser-to-thermal conversion capacity and the impermeable, flexible features of graphene. They came up with the idea of using graphene as a diffusion-constrained nanoreactor for high-temperature reactions.





Through nanosecond laser irradiation, they discovered that the irradiated area of graphene can achieve a surprisingly high heating/cooling rate of 109 °C/s. They named this method graphene-confined ultrafast radiant heating (GCURH). Theoretical calculations performed in collaboration with Dr. Jun Yi and Prof. Kostya S. Novoselov revealed that this ultrafast cooling process aligns with the Stefan-Boltzmann law. At elevated temperatures, radiation becomes the primary mode of energy release.

Thermally activated ultrafast diffusion, collision, and combination of metal atoms are crucial for synthesizing subnanometer metal clusters. However, previous methods have not allowed for the controlled synthesis of subnanometer metal clusters without compromising metal loading.

Dr. Ye-Chuang Han and Dr. Beibei Pang demonstrated that the kinetics-driven GCURH method can synthesize subnanometer Co cluster catalysts with metal loading up to 27.1 wt% in microseconds. This represents one of the highest size-loading combinations and the quickest rate for metal-organic framework (MOF) pyrolysis reported in the literature.

This work provides a general strategy to overcome the trade-off between ultrasmall size and high loading in metal cluster catalysts, holding great promise for future industrial applications. The findings have been published in the journal National Science Review.

More information:

Ye-Chuang Han et al, Graphene-confined ultrafast radiant heating for high-loading subnanometer metal cluster catalysts, National Science Review (2023). DOI: 10.1093/nsr/nwad081

Provided by Science China Press







Citation:

Overcoming the trade-off between sub-nanometer size and high metal loading in metal cluster catalysts (2023, June 16) retrieved 16 June 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-06-trade-off-sub-nanometer-size-high-metal.html This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.





Reference