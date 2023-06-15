Research investigates the warming of the Southern Ocean and its effects on the climate

The circumpolar Southern Ocean lies beneath sea ice and ice shelves around the Antarctic margins. The interactions between the ocean and sea ice and ice shelves make the Antarctic cryosphere vulnerable to a warming Southern Ocean. Credit: Credit: Jingwei Zhang, taken at Pleneau Island on 9 January 2023.



The Southern Ocean, located between 30°S and Antarctica, is known for its prevailing westerly winds that bring up deep ocean water. This unique circulation system plays a significant role in climate change by absorbing heat and carbon from the atmosphere. However, recent climate models show a large variation in the amount of heat absorbed by the Southern Ocean, leading to concerns about its impact on the Antarctic cryosphere, radiative budget, rainfall distribution, and sea level rise.





Researchers led by Dr. Wenju Cai from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization in Australia sought to understand the causes of these inter-model differences. They analyzed data from the latest models participating in the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project and found that the variations are not solely due to differences in climate sensitivity. The study reveals that changes in circulation patterns, particularly the intensification of Southern Ocean westerly winds towards Antarctica, contribute significantly to the differences.

This wind intensification leads to changes in upwelling and affects the melting of Antarctic ice sheets and ice shelves. It also alters the upper ocean, slowing down the heat and carbon uptake by the Southern Ocean. The researchers also discovered that the response of El Niño to greenhouse warming influences Southern Ocean warming and the models’ predictions. However, the changes in El Niño vary across models, adding to the overall uncertainty.

The study highlights the complex interactions between ice shelves, ice sheets, changing circulations, and polar-tropical interactions that contribute to the uncertainty in predicting Southern Ocean warming. While these challenges make accurate projections difficult, identifying them helps advance the science and understanding of this critical climate issue.

This study, published in the journal Science Bulletin, involved collaboration between scientists from Australia, China, and the United States.

Wenju Cai et al, Southern Ocean warming and its climatic impacts, Science Bulletin (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.scib.2023.03.049

Science China Press







Study examines Southern Ocean warming and its climatic impacts (2023, June 15)

