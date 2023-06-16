Research investigates the reasons behind the increased likelihood of individuals changing their ethnicity

Credit: Pexels



Changing one’s ethnicity throughout their lifetime is more common than most people think. For many individuals, ethnicity is not a fixed concept but rather something that evolves as their position in society changes. Economist Robbert Rademakers discovered this through his research, for which he will be receiving his doctorate from Radboud University on June 16.





Although most people view ethnicity as an innate and unchangeable trait, Rademakers found that individuals treat it differently on a personal level. By analyzing data from the United States, India, and Indonesia, he observed that a significant portion of the populations in these countries adopt a flexible attitude towards ethnicity. “The data suggests that people constantly weigh the advantages and disadvantages of different ethnicities and are not afraid to embrace a different one if it proves beneficial to them,” explains Rademakers.

Shifting Identity

In recent years, the perception of ethnicity has become more fluid. Rademakers illustrates this with an example: “If you, as a third-generation Chinese American, marry a white woman and find yourself predominantly among white social circles, your sense of identity will also shift. In the 1980s, less than 0.1% of non-white Americans identified as white later in life. Today, that number has risen to 2%, indicating that millions of people are changing their ethnic identity.”

Ethnicity is interpreted differently across the globe. In the United States, it is often associated with race, while in the Middle East, it is linked to religion. In India, ethnicity is determined by caste. Social, financial, and personal factors can influence individuals to adopt a different ethnicity. Rademakers points out opportunistic tendencies in this regard: “For example, in certain regions of Indonesia, family inheritance is passed down through the wife. As a result, men in such relationships may adopt the ethnicity of their wives to claim the inheritance.”

Positive Discrimination

Rademakers emphasizes the importance of incorporating this knowledge into the thinking of government bodies, economists, and other researchers. “Ethnicity data is frequently used as a basis for researching inequality, which often informs policy decisions,” he says.

While individuals generally self-identify their ethnicity on official forms, this information is also used for inequality research. In the United States, a phenomenon known as “money whitens” can be observed, where individuals of African-American and Hispanic descent may identify as white as their income rises. This can distort the perception of income inequality, particularly leaving the poorest members of these groups unaccounted for and perpetuating prejudice and discrimination.

Rademakers suggests that policymaking should instead focus on individuals’ socio-economic status. Looking at factors such as income, education, and social security benefits received by parents provides a more accurate representation of the situation.

Provided by

Radboud University







Citation:

Research explores why people are more likely to change ethnicity (2023, June 15)

retrieved 16 June 2023

from https://phys.org/news/2023-06-explores-people-ethnicity.html This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no

part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.





Reference