Explore the Research Internship Programs in IIT and NIT Institutes for 2024

The internships are the best way to begin a career if you want to land an engineering career in IIT and NIT institutes. These internship programs make you stand out among other applicants.

IIT Kharagpur

This internship program will not provide us with a guaranteed admission as the management of the IIT Kharagpur makes the decision. To apply for this internship, simply visit the website and express your interests directly. This opportunity can significantly enhance your career prospects in your preferred department.

IIT Delhi

Direct link is not available to apply for this internship at IIT Delhi. You can visit the website page and drop your email to the corresponding, authorities who are responsible for the hiring, showing your interest in this internship program.

IIT Roorkee

This is also referred as Spark. Interestingly, this is an internship, where you will be paid weekly (Rs 2500 (INR)/week).

You will get the opportunity to work on the funded and real-time project which will help you excel in your career.

IIT Bombay

One of the great institutes in India is IIT Bombay. This is an open source release of an internship program and it doesn’t provide any kind of stipend or get paid in this internship at IIT Bombay but it is one of the finest and it would be the best experience for one to attend this internship and add that to your application.

IIT Bhubaneswar

They offer internships in various fields not only in Computer Science specialization, where everyone can gain better skills and choose careers in domains like Basic Sciences, Computer Science, Technology related, Infrastructure, Mechanical Sciences, Management and many more.

IIT Palakkad

This internship program is for six weeks. With this internship program, where they provide hands-on training with a variety of hardware and software analysis tools.

Both undergraduate and postgraduate students are eligible to apply for this internship program.

Your education, accomplishments and interests in the technology and many more aspects will help you get selected.