Reportedly, Sony’s WF-1000XM5 earbuds will come with enhanced sound quality

Sony is preparing to launch its highly anticipated WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Earbuds. However, prior to the official release, WinFuture has revealed exciting new details about these upcoming earbuds.

According to leaked information, the Sony WF-1000XM5s have a weight of 5.9g and come equipped with Dynamic Driver X, a remarkable feature that delivers exceptional audio quality with an 8.4mm diameter. Additionally, Sony has incorporated two proprietary processors into the earbuds, along with dual feedback microphones specifically optimized to reduce noise in real-time.

Each earbud is equipped with three microphones capable of capturing ambient noise and enhancing vocal clarity, as detailed in the leaked information.

The report further reveals that the WF-1000XM5 earbuds boast integrated bone conduction sensors and advanced Precise Voice Pickup technology, enabling users to hear conversations clearly even in noisy environments. The earbud case includes a 500mAh battery, providing a total run time of 24 hours. However, the individual battery life of each earbud remains undisclosed.

These earbuds are said to support Bluetooth 5.3 with multi-point connections, allowing users to connect multiple devices simultaneously. Moreover, Sony’s WF-1000XM5s reportedly hold an IPX4 certification, making them resistant to sweat and splash water without compromising performance.

Stay tuned for more updates on Sony’s highly-anticipated WF-1000XM5s in the coming weeks.

Image credit: Sony

Source: WinFuture