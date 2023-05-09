Reportedly Exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro Max: Periscope Lens

According to Twitter user @Redditor, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max model from Apple is set to be the only next-gen iPhone with a periscope zoom lens, which corroborates existing claims that suggest the same thing.

Despite @Redditor not having a lengthy track record of reliable leaks, their claim adds to the growing pile of rumors about the iPhone 15 series.

The new periscope lens technology will substantially enhance the phone’s optical zoom capability, with the existing “telephoto” camera on the iPhone 14 Pro Max peaking at a maximum distance of 3x, while the new periscope lens is rumored to reach up to 5x or 6x.

Periscope cameras bend the incoming light into the image sensor, allowing for an increase in achievable zoom distance. This provides users with more flexibility before resorting to quality-reducing image cropping.

Although periscope technology is not novel to smartphones, with numerous Android flagship phones having been equipped with these advanced lenses, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will not have the new lens, unfortunately. This decision contrasts with Apple’s usual attempt to maintain feature parity in its phone lineup.

Apple’s competitors have likewise limited periscope lenses to their biggest handsets, so people who favor smaller phones may have to resign themselves to settling for a top-of-the-line camera setup.

Source: @Redditor Via: MacRumors