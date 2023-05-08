Report: Live Images of HTC U23 Pro and Key Specifications and Features Emerge Online

The HTC U23 Pro is rumored to be the next smartphone from Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC. The handset was spotted on a Taiwanese message board, giving us a sneak peek of the design and key specifications. According to the leak, the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 700 series SoC with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone also features a quad-camera setup with OIS support, a 4,600mAh battery, wireless charging, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm audio port. The HTC Wildfire E2 Play was launched in Africa last month, sporting a 6.82-inch HD+ display, a Unisoc T606 SoC, a quad rear camera unit, and a 4,600mAh battery.
The purported HTC U23 Pro was spotted on Taiwan’s PTT message board with the model number HTC 2QC9100. The leaked images show the phone with a plastic rear cover, a rectangular camera module, and a USB Type-C charging port at the bottom. The phone could have a 108-megapixel main camera and is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.
