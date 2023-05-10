Report: Call of Duty 2023 Reveal to be Unveiled in Early August

According to reports, Activision is planning to reveal the next installment of the Call of Duty franchise in early August. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, known for their work on previous titles like Advanced Warfare, WWII, and Vanguard, the FPS remains without an official title at this time. Insider-Gaming suggests that the game’s reveal will take place through an in-game event on August 1, a model previously used to unveil Sledgehammer’s Call of Duty: Vanguard in 2021. It is possible that Call of Duty 2023 will be teased within Warzone 2. This timeframe effectively rules out the game’s appearance at an upcoming PlayStation Showcase as rumored. Activision has yet to comment on these reports.

Call of Duty 2023 is speculated to be a full game that will connect to the Modern Warfare subseries, with Infinity Ward as the lead developer. Two beta weekends are rumored to be scheduled in October, and the game is expected to launch on November 10. While details are still scarce, it is also suggested that the new game will feature zombies, although in a different capacity. Please note that the products mentioned in this article are independently selected by our editors, and GameSpot may receive a portion of the revenue if any of these products are purchased through our site.





