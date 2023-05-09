Report: BioWare initially praised its writers, but later harbored animosity towards them.

During his time at BioWare, David Gaider spoke out about how writers were seen as a burden rather than an important part of the team. He shared his experiences in a Twitter thread last week. Gaider worked as a narrative designer and novelist for BioWare from 1999 to 2016, where he served as the lead writer on all three Dragon Age games. After working for Beamdog, he founded Summerfall Studios in 2019.

Writing is one of those disciplines which is constantly undervalued. It’s something that everyone thinks they can do (“I can write a sentence! I know what story is!”), and frankly the difference between good and bad writing is lost on many, anyhow. So why pay much for it, right? — David Gaider (@davidgaider) May 2, 2023

Gaider reflected on a time when BioWare was a company that valued writers and built its success on good stories and characters. However, he noted that over time, the attitude towards writers shifted, and they were quietly resented. Expensive narratives were seen as a barrier to development, rather than something that needed support and priority. Several notable BioWare personnel have left the company in recent years, including Mark Laidlaw and Casey Hudson. Gaider believes that writing is constantly undervalued, often seen as an afterthought rather than an actual skill requiring development.

These tweets come amidst the Writers Guild of America’s strike to get fair compensation for their members. While Gaider did not refer to it specifically, the Writers Guild of Canada has shown support for the strike.

Image credit: BioWare

Source: David Gaider Via: TweakTown



