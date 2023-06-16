Renewal Confirmed for Season 3 of ‘Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal’

Exciting news for fans of the critically acclaimed series Primal by Genndy Tartakovsky! The show has been officially renewed for a third season on Adult Swim. The announcement was made at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, and the creator teased that there are big things in store for the upcoming installment. Primal, produced by Cartoon Network, was not only a hit with audiences, but it also received critical acclaim and won five Emmy Awards, including “Outstanding Animated Program.”

Tartakovsky described Primal as “a contagious disease that I don’t ever want to cure,” and shared that “every episode flows out like an unstoppable force beyond my control.” The show is known for its unique combination of artistry, heartfelt storytelling, and pulse-pounding action. The first two seasons followed a caveman and an almost extinct dinosaur who form an unlikely friendship and become each other’s only hope for survival. Despite what seems like a dead end for the show, Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, assured fans that Primal is not like other shows and will continue its adventure in suspenseful ways.

Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, expressed complete faith in Tartakovsky’s vision for Primal and stated that their job is to support his creative storytelling. Tartakovsky, known for his work on beloved titles such as Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars, and Sym-Bionic Titan, is also working on his newest project, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal. When asked about the new season of Primal, he teased that it will tackle a “brand-new world” that feels like a natural progression for the show.



Who is Behind Primal?

Primal was created by Genndy Tartakovsky and features art direction by Scott Wills (known for their work on Unicorn, Samurai Jack, and The Ren & Stimpy Show) and music composition by Joanne Higginbottom and Tyler Bates (known for their work on Unicorn, Samurai Jack, and Guardians of the Galaxy). The show’s sound effects were designed by Joel Valentine (known for their work on Big City Greens).

Season 3 of Primal does not have an official release date yet but will be available on Adult Swim. Check out the trailer for Season 2 below:





