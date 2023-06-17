Remnant 2 Expands on Its Strengths and Welcomes a Stellar Canine Companion

Discovering Uncharted Realms

The original Remnant: From the Ashes took the gaming world by surprise with its unique blend of elements inspired by the Souls series, Lovecraftian horrors, and third-person action shooting. Now, Gunfire Games is back with Remnant 2, and based on my hands-on experience, they are successfully delivering more of what made the first game great.

If you’re familiar with the first Remnant, then Remnant 2 will feel like stepping into familiar territory. It remains a third-person shooter set in strange and dangerous worlds inhabited by aggressive creatures. You can venture through these realms alone or team up with a friend, and the randomized elements ensure that each playthrough feels fresh. During my demo at Summer Game Fest 2023, I found the early areas to be relatively easy compared to the challenges of the first game. As a lone wolf, I breezed through them. Little did I know that I was about to be humbled.

Remnant 2 maintains the gradual increase in difficulty, rewarding strategic use of abilities and resources while punishing overconfidence (which, admittedly, was my downfall). It remains a punishing survival-horror experience, but there are some exciting additions and enhancements that make Remnant 2 well worth diving into.

Embracing Archetypal Heroes

The concept of archetypes is back in full force in Remnant 2, and these roles feel even more emphasized than in the first game. During my demo, I had several options to choose from, but I couldn’t resist the allure of the Handler, a pet-focused class. As a Handler, I had a faithful canine companion by my side, alerting me to nearby enemies and providing valuable assistance during fights. It could even revive downed players if they had a healing item remaining. Truly, a loyal and indispensable companion.

Other available fighters include the Hunter, Challenger, and Gunslinger, who bring more traditional gunplay to the game. Gunfire Games informed me that there are additional archetypes planned, unlockable through the story. Although these options all seem compelling, none of them had a loyal canine companion like the Handler, so my choice was clear.

Regarding the archetypes themselves, characters can build diversified skill sets as they acquire new abilities. According to reports from others who have experienced the game, characters will also have the ability to multi-class archetypes, which sounds incredibly exciting.

Mastering Movement and Marksmanship

As I delved into the areas designated for combat in my demo, I was immediately struck by the stunning visuals of Remnant 2. The game is truly a visual feast, with Gunfire Games expertly setting the tone from the start. Twisted branches and alien flora immersed me in a surreal and dangerous world where nightmarish creatures awaited. It was abundantly clear that this place did not welcome my presence.

However, amidst the horrors, there are also delightful discoveries awaiting brave souls. One highlight of my playthrough was stumbling upon a tree inhabited by an ancient, fae-like entity that posed a series of thought-provoking hypothetical questions. After answering each one (and yes, there were quite a few), I was rewarded with a valuable boon. The writing was clever, and this side diversion offered a fun and rewarding experience.

Over time, my character grew in power and equipped new items. I eventually returned to the hub where I could interact with NPCs and merchants to upgrade my equipment and prepare for the next leg of my journey. The developers at Gunfire Games made a conscious effort to streamline the process of returning to the hub and resuming gameplay, and the improvements were evident.

Confronting Challenges and Forging Ahead

I must confess that I didn’t reach the end of my demo. My impulsive nature led me into battles I was ill-prepared for, and time ran out before I could conquer the proverbial wall in front of me. Even my trusty companion couldn’t keep me on my feet as I recklessly engaged enemies beyond my capabilities. I thrive on chaos, after all.

Nevertheless, I was thoroughly impressed by what I experienced. I have fond memories of playing the original Remnant with friends, exploring its terrifying world together. Although my demo was a solo experience, I can easily envision Remnant 2 becoming another beloved co-op game for friends to enjoy.

It’s not just the lack of similar games that sets Remnant apart. It’s also the fact that Remnant 2 is making intelligent and calculated decisions about what to refine and what to preserve from its original concept. As the old saying goes, Remnant 2 doesn’t fix what isn’t broken; instead, it builds upon and refines those elements. This commitment has the potential to create an exceptional experience for fans of randomized horror-action games.

Remnant 2 will be available on July 25 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.