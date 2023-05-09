Release Time, Dates, Rules, Update Patch Notes, and New Epic Skin for Overwatch 2 Starwatch Explained: A Gaming and Entertainment Guide

Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard is set to introduce a new game mode called Starwatch. This 4v4 game mode will take place on a refurbished version of Horizon Lunar Colony and will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox consoles, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Starwatch is scheduled for release on May 9 at 6pm BST UK time and will be playable in the Overwatch 2 Arcade until May 22. Watchers will face off against the Infinite Empire in this game mode. Blizzard may potentially launch a new update alongside Starwatch, which could include more changes to Lifeweaver.

The announcement of Starwatch’s release was made by Blizzard via Twitter. According to the announcement, players can choose to join either the Watchers or the Infinite Empire, and participate in Galactic Rescue, a new limited-time mode in the Arcade. Four different points on the map need to be captured by the Watchers to secure a droid and retain the rebellion’s secrets. However, the defending Infinite Empire will be backed up by laser turrets stationed at each capture point, as well as gravity implosion barrels that will draw enemies and teammates towards them if shot.

The game mode offers players a chance to obtain exclusive rewards, including a new Epic Skin for Wrecking Ball, a new weapon charm, and more. Players may also expect to see more changes to Lifeweaver if Blizzard does release a coinciding update. Game director Aaron Keller has hinted at possible buffs to Lifeweaver’s Thorn Volley and reduced hit volumes, while the character’s healing capabilities may increase in the near future.





