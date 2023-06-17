Release Dates Announced by Sony for Two Upcoming Marvel Movies

Sony surprised everyone yesterday by announcing tentative release dates for two new, untitled Marvel movies. One is confirmed to be live-action, while the other doesn’t have a specific description. Typically, studios announcing release dates ahead of time indicates that things are progressing smoothly. This gives us confidence that the projects will be completed on schedule.

Sony only has control over one Marvel property – Spider-Man. So, what could these untitled films be? Let’s rule out what we know they are not and use our own knowledge to piece together a potential timeline. The first “Untitled Sony/Marvel” film is set to be released on November 8, 2024, and will be showcased in IMAX format. The second “Untitled Sony/Marvel Live Action” movie is scheduled for June 27, 2025, also in IMAX. Now, let’s focus on clarifying what these films are not.

The upcoming Sony Marvel movies lineup includes Kraven the Hunter, scheduled for release on October 6, 2023. Following that, El Muerto is slated for January 12, 2024, and Madame Web for February 24, 2024. Finally, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is set for March 29, 2024. It’s important to note that these newly announced dates may not correspond to the mentioned films. There is a possibility that one or more of these release dates might change, with El Muerto being a potential candidate for adjustment.

The progress of these films has been significantly affected by the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. If followed by a Screen Actors Guild strike, Hollywood would descend into chaos. However, this chaos may be a necessary evil to achieve equality across all creative parties in Tinseltown.

So What Do We Know For Sure?

Venom 3 is currently in pre-production. We already have various details about this film. Actors have been cast, there is a director, and star Juno Temple has suggested an October 2024 release date. Other reports mention a release “around Halloween 2024,” which aligns with the release strategy of the previous Venom films. The second untitled date, November 7, may be a likely fit. But what about the other date?

June 27, 2025 falls in the middle of summer, suggesting a major blockbuster. Looking at the Marvel Cinematic Universe release calendar, there is a two-month gap between that date and Marvel’s currently scheduled May 2, 2025 release, Fantastic Four. This film will kick off Phase 6 of the MCU. Having two big releases in close proximity is not unusual; in 2024, Deadpool 3 and Captain America: Brave New World are scheduled for May and July, respectively.

This can only mean one thing – the return of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Sony is interested in exploring a live-action Miles Morales movie, but producer Amy Pascal has stated that now is not the time and that she is focused on Holland’s character. Pascal also mentioned that the film’s writing process has been halted due to the strikes. Holland himself has confirmed discussions about the film and the script. Based on these clues, it’s safe to assume that things are more advanced than publicly stated.

If we were to take a guess, we’d say “Hello, Peter” once more.