Release Date for ‘Deadstream’ Blu-ray Steelbook Set Announced

The horror genre is currently thriving, with both iconic franchises making comebacks and original films keeping audiences on edge. Leading the pack in original horror content is Shudder, and one of its biggest hits of 2022, Deadstream, is now making its way to Blu-ray.

The Blu-ray edition of Deadstream will be a Walmart exclusive steelbook, packed with special features. Fans can expect an audio commentary with writers-directors Vanessa and Joseph Winter, producer Jared Cook, and actress Melanie Stone, as well as deleted and alternate scenes, bloopers, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and more. The steelbook cover features the striking poster artwork of Deadstream, displaying a demonic hand holding a headcam covered in cobwebs. The addition of blue digital night vision effects adds to the eerie atmosphere that awaits viewers.

What’s Deadstream About?

Deadstream tells the story of a disgraced internet personality who attempts to regain his followers by livestreaming one night alone in a haunted house. However, when he unintentionally angers a vengeful spirit, his comeback event turns into a real-life fight for survival. While Deadstream doesn’t reinvent the found footage template, it offers a unique angle by tapping into the modern influencer era. Anyone familiar with Instagram or YouTube can relate to the desire for more followers, and this film expertly explores how this pursuit can turn into a deadly obsession. Vanessa and Joseph Winters, the film’s writers and directors, showcase their talent in creating a compelling found footage movie that also highlights the inherent comedic elements of the situation. Joseph Winters also stars as the main character, Shawn. In a year filled with outstanding horror films, Deadstream stands out as one of the best, alongside other gems like Host and Dashcam.

When Does the Deadstream Steelbook Release?

The Blu-ray steelbook edition of Deadstream will be available on July 18, 2023. In the meantime, the film can be streamed on Shudder. Check out the spine-tingling trailer below.

Horror films centered around influencers have become a popular subgenre, and Shudder is capitalizing on its potential. Alongside Deadstream, films like Superhost, Shook, and the recent gem Influencer have provided some of the best viewing experiences on the platform. The horrors of social media are all too real, and as time goes on, the influencer horror subgenre will continue to evolve and become even more relatable.





