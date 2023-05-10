“Release Date for ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Confirmed for 2024”

It’s been 35 years since the release of Beetlejuice, and after decades of talks and speculation, its long-awaited sequel is just around the corner. According to a recent report from Deadline, the upcoming sequel is set to be released on September 6, 2024, landing the post-Labor Day weekend, which has proven to be a valuable slot for spooky-themed films to kick off the season, with recent examples being It and The Nun.

No word yet on what to expect from the long-awaited sequel, but filming is scheduled to commence in London tomorrow, with Jenna Ortega, who recently played Wednesday Addams in her titular show, attached to star after previous speculation. Tim Burton returns to direct, with Michael Keaton attached to reprise his role as the titular character.

The Long-Awaited Sequel Finally Arrives

Legacy sequels have proven to be incredibly lucrative at the box office, with notable success stories including Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World, both of which earned over $1 billion at the global box office, respectively. While it remains a complete mystery of Beetlejuice 2 can resonate with audiences similarly, the original film remains a staple classic from the ’80s, kick-starting Michael Keaton’s career and further spotlighting Burton’s directorial style. The success of the film would lead to a multimedia franchise, which included an animated television spin-off series, a stage musical, and several video games. With its mainstream success, it comes as a surprise it took this long for a sequel to come to fruition. However, with several significant talents attached to the project, Beetlejuice 2 could be a worthy follow-up to the beloved sequel.

Beetlejuice 2 scares its way into theaters on September 6, 2024.