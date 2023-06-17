Release Date and Details for Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy enthusiasts have reason to rejoice as yet another installment in the beloved franchise is set to captivate fans. Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, the highly anticipated mobile game, is generating excitement among gamers. This article provides comprehensive information about Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, including its release date, gameplay details, and the closed beta.

Release Date:

As of now, an official release date for Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis has not been announced. To stay updated on the game’s release schedule, you can follow the official FF7 social media pages or revisit this article periodically.

Gameplay:

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis offers a delightful blend of retro-style graphics and stunning visuals in two distinct gameplay modes. While exploring the game’s world, players experience a command-style RPG system with adorable chibi characters. However, during battle sequences, players encounter full-body characters, and the game features a more dynamic camerawork reminiscent of the original title.

Ever Crisis follows the battle system of the original Final Fantasy VII, known as the Active Time Battle system, and incorporates materials, weapons, summons, and limit breaks based on the original game. The game also incorporates additional mobile-specific features such as Auto Mode and Battle Speed, and it enables co-op battles where up to three friends can team up to defeat formidable bosses together.

Closed Beta:

Yes, there is a closed beta test for Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis exclusively for Android users residing in the United States and Canada. The closed beta is scheduled to take place from July 6, 2023, to July 13, 2023 (dates subject to change). Pre-registration is required to participate in the closed beta, though it does not guarantee a spot. Selected participants will have the opportunity to explore the game and provide feedback. However, progress made during the beta phase will not carry over to the official release. Certain features and content may also differ or be unavailable in the final version. If you meet the requirements, you can pre-register on the official website. Upon redirection to Google Play, you can install the game and select the “Early Access” option. Participants selected for the closed beta will be notified via Google Play. The tentative system requirements for the beta include Android 8.0 or later, 8GB of free storage, ARM v8a 64bit CPU, Snapdragon 845 or later, and 4GB RAM.

Platform Availability:

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis will be available on Android via the Google Play Store and on iOS devices through the Apple App Store. No official announcement has been made regarding the game’s release on other platforms such as the Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Series X/S, or PS5. In the event of any updates, this article will be promptly revised. Square Enix has achieved great success with its previous remakes, making the possibility of expanded platform availability promising.

Frequently Asked Questions:

– Is the Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis closed beta available?

Yes, there is a closed beta for Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis. Android users have the opportunity to pre-register for the closed beta; however, selection is not guaranteed.

– Does Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis incorporate gacha mechanics?

Yes, Ever Crisis will feature gacha mechanics, including purchasable in-game outfits for the characters.

– Will Ever Crisis be available for free?

Yes, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis will be free-to-play on iOS and Android. Nevertheless, in-app purchases will be available.

