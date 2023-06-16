Regrettably, Devi’s Transformation Appears Insignificant

Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 4 of “Never Have I Ever,” created by Lang Fisher and Mindy Kaling.

Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” had a crucial responsibility in its fourth and final season: to portray the evolution of its main character, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). Throughout the series, which first aired in 2020, we anticipated witnessing Devi’s transformation from a confused and grieving teenager into a mature young woman. Unfortunately, the season finale fell short of delivering a significantly improved and more mature Devi. Despite briefly showcasing her improved ability to cope with the loss of her father, there was little growth in terms of her behavior and worldview. It’s time to face the truth: from Season 1 to Season 4, Devi Vishwakumar has remained largely unchanged.

The episodes of “Never Have I Ever” follow a predictable formula. Devi either exhibits meanness towards a friend or engages in behavior that should have long-lasting negative consequences. For instance, she spreads a rumor about Aneesa (Megan Suri) having an eating disorder or neglects to apply to safety colleges due to her unwavering confidence in her academic abilities. Eventually, Devi’s actions come back to haunt her, leading to confrontations with her friends, mother, or therapist. She expresses remorse, apologizes to those she has hurt, and is ultimately forgiven. The show presents this cycle as a sign of growth, only to repeat it in subsequent episodes.

Devi has made the same mistakes countless times throughout the series. Two specific incidents highlight this issue. In Season 2, Devi becomes jealous of Aneesa’s interaction with her crush, Ben (Jaren Lewison), during a school relay event. In her rage, she spreads a rumor about Aneesa having an eating disorder. The rumor spreads rapidly, causing Aneesa’s mother to consider removing her from school. However, Devi eventually apologizes, Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) speaks with Aneesa’s mother, and the situation is resolved without any lasting consequences for Devi.

A similar situation arises in Season 4 when Devi becomes jealous of Ben dating Margot (Victoria Moroles). She verbally attacks Margot and accuses her of vandalizing her car. It is later revealed that Ethan (Michael Cimino), one of the school’s troublemakers, was responsible. Devi apologizes, Margot is cleared of any wrongdoing, and life goes back to normal. Although Margot remains angry with Devi, their relationship wasn’t significant in the first place.

Devi’s actions towards Aneesa and Margot showcase her recurring pattern of creating hurtful rumors about girls she envies. Both situations involve the targeted girl nearly being forced out of school, yet Devi faces minimal consequences for her behavior.

Another parallel can be drawn between Devi’s lie in Season 1 about sleeping with Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and her lie in Season 4 about sweeping the Ivy League colleges. Initially, these lies were confined to Devi’s close friends and family but eventually spread throughout the school. When the truth is exposed, Devi faces temporary anger from those affected, yet she quickly receives forgiveness and faces no substantial repercussions. In fact, Paxton even becomes her friend, despite her lies about him.

“Never Have I Ever” consistently avoids allowing Devi’s actions to have real consequences. While there may be temporary setbacks or punishments, the show quickly corrects these situations, reverting everything back to normal. Devi’s behavior should have resulted in more severe outcomes, such as losing the trust and friendships of Paxton and Ben, or facing rejection from Princeton after manipulating Fabiola’s college application. These missed opportunities for growth prevent Devi from experiencing true character development throughout the series.





Reference