Refrainbow’s Boyfriends in Webtoon Unscrolled November 2023 Solicits

Refrainbow‘s Boyfriends, a Webtoon with 2.3 million subscribers and 413 million reads is coming to print in Webtoon Unscrolled November 2023 solicits and solicitations, “A comic about getting yourself a boyfriend… or multiple boyfriends! Four college students begin a polyamorous relationship and navigate the adventure that is their dating life!”





BOYFRIENDS GN

WEBTOON UNSCROLLED

SEP232331

(W) refrainbow (A) refrainbow

Boy meets boy… meets boy… meets boy! Boyfriends is the polyamorous story of a jock, a nerd, a prep, and a goth who are learning to love one another and make a four-person relationship work in their own sweet way. Through navigating the adventures of dating life, the boyfriends come to understand themselves and each other better. Laugh-out-loud funny and always heartwarming, Boyfriends is filled to the brim with moments of pride big and small.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023





TOWER OF GOD GN VOL 03

WEBTOON UNSCROLLED

SEP232059

(W) S.I.U. (A) S.I.U.

Twenty-Fifth Bam must journey skyward in a mysterious tower if he has any chance of reuniting with his best friend Rachel, even if that means facing his own death. Using his strength, skill and wits, Bam climbs higher and higher up the Tower despite the dangers. Bam makes both allies and enemies on his quest to find Rachel; however her intentions of reconnecting with him become unclear as new revelations about their friendship reveal a much deeper, darker secret. With his weapon, the Black March, on the line, Bam will have to work with his powerful yet mysterious teammates to win. But when a familiar figure shows up in the arena, all bets are off! This volume collects episodes 22 to 31 of the hit WEBTOON comic.

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 18.99

TOWER OF GOD HC GN VOL 03 SRP: 24.99





TRUE BEAUTY GN VOL 03

WEBTOON UNSCROLLED

SEP232061

(W) Yaongyl (A / CA) Yaongyl

Once bullied for being perceived as ugly, young Jugyeong Lim uses online video tutorials to transform into a beautiful popular girl. Caught in a love triangle between a mystery man and a bad boy, Jugyeong navigates both high school and her personal life, while her self-esteem, romantic life and career are constantly in flux. In this third book of the series, we focus on Seojun, Suho and Seyeon… Three guys whose painful pasts are about to be revealed. The three S’s! Best Friends Forever! But that last F … forever may be shorter than any of them ever dreamed. This volume collects episodes 27-38 of the hit WEBTOON comic.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 18.99

TRUE BEAUTY HC GN VOL 03 SRP: 24.99

SRP: 19.99

