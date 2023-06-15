Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Robbins Showcase Their Strength and Power

Fresh off the news that Apple TV+’s latest hit series, “Silo,” has been renewed for a second season, we’re rapidly approaching the conclusion of its debut outing. The eighth episode is set to be released tomorrow on the streaming platform. Starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, “Silo” follows a group of characters who find themselves living inside a massive silo beneath the Earth’s surface. The inhabitants are unaware of how long they’ve been there or who created the silo. In this intriguing and mysterious setting, bodies are dropping, and a hierarchical class society exists, with the powerful at the top and the impoverished at the bottom. Juliette Nichols, played by Ferguson, is the recently appointed sheriff who makes it her mission to uncover the truth.

A new clip, exclusively shown by ComicBook.com, reveals Juliette and Bernard (played by Tim Robbins) facing an officious security guard demanding excessive identification. This encounter is a response to the revelations in the previous episode, where Juliette discovers the secret use of cameras to spy on the silo’s residents by Sims, the head of security, played by Common.

The news of the series’ renewal was announced in a press release, with the key players expressing their satisfaction at the show’s success and critical acclaim. The performances, set design, and unfolding mystery have been praised.

Reflecting on the show’s popularity, Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, stated in the press release, “Silo has become Apple’s number one drama series quickly. As audiences worldwide have become engrossed in the mysteries and conspiracies within this captivating subterranean world, viewership continues to grow. We are excited to reveal more secrets in Season 2.”

Co-creator Graham Yost added, “We are thrilled to bring Hugh Howey’s novels to life and dive deeper into this epic world. Apple’s belief in our vision has been unwavering, and it’s an honor to explore the layers of our characters in the Silo.”

You can watch the trailer for “Silo” below. Episode 8 premieres tomorrow.





