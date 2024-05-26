Real-time Analytics News for the Week Ending May 25

In this week’s real-time analytics news: Informatica and IBM made multiple announcements at their respective events.

Keeping pace with news and developments in the real-time analytics and AI market can be a daunting task. Fortunately, we have you covered with a summary of the items our staff comes across each week. And if you prefer it in your inbox, sign up here!

Informatica had a number of cloud data management announcements at the Informatica World event held this week in Las Vegas. To start, Informatica announced solutions that embed GenAI into every facet of data management with CLAIRE GPT and empower users to develop and deploy GenAI applications built on trusted data foundations.

With CLAIRE GPT , Informatica uses an organization’s metadata system of record to incorporate information about the enterprise data assets to allow users to talk to their data. It democratizes data access by helping users find, access, and interact with their data through an intuitive natural language interface. Enhanced CLAIRE GPT capabilities include features such as multistep reasoning that breaks down complex data management operations into digestible tasks.

, Informatica uses an organization’s metadata system of record to incorporate information about the enterprise data assets to allow users to talk to their data. It democratizes data access by helping users find, access, and interact with their data through an intuitive natural language interface. Enhanced CLAIRE GPT capabilities include features such as multistep reasoning that breaks down complex data management operations into digestible tasks. Powered by IDMC’s built-in data management capabilities, users can effortlessly create no-code, enterprise-ready GenAI applications or augment GenAI features into existing tools in seconds instead of days. For example, its Cloud Application Integration was updated to enable building no-code GenAI apps that support patterns like prompt engineering, RAG, ReAct AI agents. This supports a wide range of popular LLMs and VectorDBs. Enterprise-grade scalability, SDLC, and governance features.

The company also had announcements related to Snowflake Data Cloud:

Native SQL ELT for Snowflake takes advantage of the scale and compute power on the Snowflake Data Cloud and allows customers to develop ELT pipelines guaranteed to run on Snowflake compute for better performance. Native SQL ELT supports 250+ Snowflake specific functions – and will support new Snowflake commands as they become available – directly from the Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform. Native SQL ELT is now generally available.

takes advantage of the scale and compute power on the Snowflake Data Cloud and allows customers to develop ELT pipelines guaranteed to run on Snowflake compute for better performance. Native SQL ELT supports 250+ Snowflake specific functions – and will support new Snowflake commands as they become available – directly from the Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform. Native SQL ELT is now generally available. Blueprint for Enterprise-Grade Generative AI Applications with Cortex AI provides customers with a template architecture to develop generative AI applications that are contextualized with enterprise metadata, grounded with high-quality, trusted data, and scaled through no-code development and orchestration. The blueprint combines Snowflake’s Cortex AI generative AI service with key IDMC services, including Cloud Data Integration, Cloud Data Quality, Cloud Data Cataloging and Governance, Cloud Data Access Management, Master Data Management, and Cloud Application Integration orchestration, delivering a retrieval augmented generation (RAG) solution that grounds generative AI applications with trusted data and metadata while ensuring appropriate data access controls.

Additionally, the company unveiled a trio of native integrations with Microsoft to make it easier for Azure and Microsoft Fabric customers to discover, manage, and deploy AI-powered data management services within Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform. The announcements in this space include:

IDMC as an Azure Native ISV Service provides Azure customers a native experience to discover and deploy IDMC within the Azure Management Console, making it faster and easier to leverage the AI-powered data management platform to create trusted data for analytics and generative AI workloads.

provides Azure customers a native experience to discover and deploy IDMC within the Azure Management Console, making it faster and easier to leverage the AI-powered data management platform to create trusted data for analytics and generative AI workloads. Informatica Data Quality as a Microsoft Fabric Native Application will allow Fabric customers to leverage AI-powered data profiling and data quality services to discover, cleanse, enrich, and remediate data quality issues in OneLake – without ever leaving the Microsoft Fabric experience.

will allow Fabric customers to leverage AI-powered data profiling and data quality services to discover, cleanse, enrich, and remediate data quality issues in OneLake – without ever leaving the Microsoft Fabric experience. Cloud Data Access Management (CDAM) for Azure empowers enterprises to share, use, and provide secure data access to authorized users while supporting policy compliance and customer trust.

IBM announced several new updates to its watsonx platform, as well as upcoming data and automation capabilities. The announcements include:

The introduction of a new class of watsonx assistants: The new AI Assistants include watsonx Code Assistant for Enterprise Java Applications (planned availability in October 2024), watsonx Assistant for Z to transform how users interact with the system to quickly transfer knowledge and expertise (planned availability in June 2024), and an expansion of watsonx Code Assistant for Z Service with code explanation to help clients understand and document applications through natural language (planned availability in June 2024).

The new AI Assistants include watsonx Code Assistant for Enterprise Java Applications (planned availability in October 2024), watsonx Assistant for Z to transform how users interact with the system to quickly transfer knowledge and expertise (planned availability in June 2024), and an expansion of watsonx Code Assistant for Z Service with code explanation to help clients understand and document applications through natural language (planned availability in June 2024). A furthering of its commitment to the open-source AI ecosystem , IBM has now open sourced a family of its most advanced and performant language and code Granite models. The models are available under Apache 2.0 licenses on Hugging Face and GitHub.

, IBM has now open sourced a family of its most advanced and performant language and code Granite models. The models are available under Apache 2.0 licenses on Hugging Face and GitHub. An expanding integration with partners across the AI ecosystem: IBM is announced collaborations with Adobe, AWS, Meta, Mistral, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP and SDAIA to expand access to watsonx technologies across the AI ecosystem, as well as offer access to the latest third-party, open-source models directly on watsonx.

Other real-time analytics news in brief

NVIDIA and Microsoft announced an expanded collaboration to help developers build and deploy AI applications faster. Together, the two companies announced the following:

The latest AI models developed by Microsoft, including the Phi-3 family of small language models, are being optimized to run on NVIDIA GPUs and made available as NVIDIA NIM inference microservices.

NVIDIA cuOpt, a GPU-accelerated AI microservice for route optimization, is now available in Azure Marketplace via NVIDIA AI Enterprise.

NVIDIA and Microsoft are delivering a growing set of optimizations and integrations for developers creating high-performance AI apps for PCs powered by GeForce RTX and NVIDIA RTX GPUs.

Acceldata announced its data observability platform is available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Acceldata’s platform is architected to handle exabyte-scale, tackling the most pressing challenges in data reliability, cost optimization, performance management, and ensuring the success of AI and large language models (LLMs). Serving a diverse range of users, including data engineers, data executives, platform engineers, database administrators, FinOps practitioners, and more, Acceldata offers tools to enhance their operational efficiency and drive business success.

Core42 announced the availability of its latest Arabic Large Language Model (LLM), JAIS 30B Chat, on Microsoft Azure. Tailored for the Arabic language’s intricacies, JAIS 30B Chat is trained on a total of 1.63 trillion tokens, which includes a substantial contribution of 475 billion Arabic tokens, complemented by English tokens and code. JAIS is available through Microsoft Azure AI’s Model-as-a-Service offering and provides pre-trained models and infrastructure to build with Core42’s models.

data.world announced the full rollout of its AI Context Engine. The AI Context Engine is built on data.world’s knowledge graph architecture, which connects metadata, processes, policies, people, and systems into a language AI can understand. With the AI Context Engine, a team member can ask complex questions about their data, such as: “How does our organization define ‘current retention rate,’ and how have these rates changed over the last five years?”

Datometry announced support for Snowflake and its Data Cloud. Using Datometry, enterprises can rapidly move data and workloads from legacy systems, including Teradata and Oracle, to Snowflake and become AI-ready on an accelerated timeline. With Datometry Hyper-Q, enterprises have a way to accelerate their transformation and become AI-ready. Instead of altering the application code, Hyper-Q makes existing applications work directly with Snowflake. All communication is translated or emulated on the fly.

DataStax announced the launch of Astra Vectorize, a new feature that performs embedding generations on the server-side. The Astra Vectorize launch includes new integrations with OpenAI and Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to accelerate and simplify embedding generation for developers. Astra Vectorize is an addition to the Astra Data API that will allow users to provide raw, unstructured data—like a piece of text or an image—as a part of an insert, update, or vector search operation, and the vector embedding for that data will be automatically generated by Astra DB.

Deepfence unveiled new capabilities for its cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP), ThreatStryker. Leveraging advanced eBPF technology, ThreatStryker provides full traffic and application layer visibility to large language models (LLMs) along with detection and response based on industry-standard frameworks, including OWASP Top 10 and MITRE ATLAS TTPs. Additionally, customers gain the ability to secure and protect workloads across generative AI and API security use cases.

EDB launched EDB Postgres AI, an intelligent platform for transactional, analytical, and AI workloads. The platform can be deployed as cloud, software, or physical appliance, all powered by the same Postgres engine. Key capabilities of EDB Postgres AI include rapid analytics, intelligent observability, support for vector databases, continuous high availability, and more. Additionally, EDB announced an expanded network of strategic alliances, including ones with Nutanix, SADA, and Red Hat.

Kalray announced Ngenea for AI, a new edition of its Kalray Data Acceleration Platform specifically fine-tuned for AI data pipelines. The new Ngenea for AI empowers AI innovators to speed up their ingest performance and access their unstructured data from a unified, global namespace. Ngenea for AI adds data indexing and search capabilities, which users can leverage to feed any data to Smart Vision, GenAI, and RAG applications.

Komprise released the Komprise Smart Data Workflow Manager to simplify integrating an organization’s data securely with any AI service. The solution addresses two major issues related to AI success: efficiently discovering and feeding the right data to an AI platform and enriching data sets for AI. To that end, the Komprise Smart Data Workflow Manager offers an easy data workflow wizard, global search and analytics capabilities, automated workflows, pre-built integrations with AI services for sensitive PII data detection, intuitive monitoring, tags to retain context, and data governance and auditing.

Kyndryl announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate the development, implementation, and use of AI-powered insights and business outcomes. Kyndryl is adding generative AI capabilities to its Kyndryl Bridge platform, leveraging NVIDIA NIM to simplify and speed generative AI deployments. Additionally, Kyndryl will leverage the NVIDIA NeMo platform and NVIDIA NIM inference microservices to address industry-common and industry-specific use cases such as operations automation,fraud and loss prevention, and real-time analytics.

Nutanix announced new functionality for Nutanix GPT-in-a-Box, including integrations with NVIDIA NIM inference microservices and the Hugging Face Large Language Models (LLMs) library. Additionally, the company announced the Nutanix AI Partner Program, aimed at bringing together leading AI solutions and services partners to support customers looking to run, manage, and secure generative AI (GenAI) applications on top of Nutanix Cloud Platform and GPT-in-a-Box. The company also announced an expanded partnership with EnterpriseDB (“EDB”) to enable customers to harness the power of PostgreSQL to support data-intensive and highly secure applications and workloads.

Pinecone launched Pinecone serverless into general availability. The vector database is designed to make generative artificial intelligence (AI) accurate, fast, and scalable. The solution separates reads from writes, and storage from compute to significantly reduces costs for all types and sizes of workloads. Additionally, the solution makes use of indexing and retrieval algorithms to enable fast and memory-efficient vector search from object storage without sacrificing retrieval quality.

SolarWinds announced the launch of SolarWinds AI to empower tech pros to manage the complexities of modern digital environments. The purpose-built generative AI engine was developed using the company’s newly unveiled AI by Design framework to help ensure privacy, security, and reliability in developing advanced AI technologies. SolarWinds AI is designed to supercharge agent workflows and facilitate empowered, high-performing IT teams to resolve tickets in minutes rather than hours or days. This accelerated remediation process helps create a world-class experience for employees across the organization by minimizing downtime and outages. SolarWinds AI will first be introduced in the SolarWinds Service Desk.

Teradata announced that Teradata AI Unlimited, the company’s on-demand AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning) workload, is now available in private preview in Microsoft Fabric. Teradata AI Unlimited in Microsoft Fabric extends user freedom to innovate with frictionless, on-demand access to ClearScape Analytics. And because users access Teradata AI Unlimited natively within the Microsoft Fabric ecosystem, it is designed to eliminate the fear of cost overruns and makes it easier and faster to move from breakthrough ideas, to testing, to real production environments.

If your company has real-time analytics news, send your announcements to [email protected].

In case you missed it, here are our most recent previous weekly real-time analytics news roundups: