RayNeo Demos Ultralight X2 Lite AR Glasses for the First Time, Announcing Crowdfund Campaign for the RayNeo X2 AR Glasses at CES 2024

The RayNeo X2 Lite AR Glasses feature a groundbreaking lightweight design, crisp full-color heads-up displays, and helpful AI assistant functions backed by the latest Snapdragon® AR1 Gen 1 Platform.

RayNeo has also announced the highly anticipated global crowdfund project for the RayNeo X2 AR Glasses, expected to launch in February 2024 .

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — RayNeo™, an industry leader in consumer-grade augmented reality (AR) innovation, has demonstrated its ultralight RayNeo X2 Lite AR Glasses for the first time at CES 2024. First introduced at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit 2023, these intuitive full-color 3D AR glasses deliver powerful AI capabilities in an incredibly lightweight and sleek design, weighing at just around 60 grams (2.1 ounces).



RayNeo X2 Lite AR Glasses



“We believe AR glasses are the optimal wearable gadget to bring AI to life,” said Howie Li, Founder and CEO of RayNeo. “To embrace that future, the RayNeo X2 Lite seamlessly fuses the power of AI and AR. Its cohort of incredible AR experiences, such as its 3D avatar AI assistant that appears right before your eyes, epitomizes how we can harness the power large language models to strengthen the connection with the people and world around us.”

RayNeo X2 Lite: Next-gen Ultralight 3D AR Glasses

The RayNeo X2 Lite is the world’s first full-color 3D display glasses with the Snapdragon® AR1 Gen 1 Platform. Weighing only around 60 grams, the RayNeo X2 Lite also stands as one of the lightest mass-producible full-color AR glasses in the industry.

These standalone AR glasses leverage MicroLED optical waveguide display technology to deliver vibrant 3D visuals on their slim, transparent lenses, offering an impressive 30° field of view. Users can effortlessly check notifications and application alerts through the highly transmitting lenses.

These stunning visuals are made possible by a pair of one of the most compact full-color AR glasses projectors in either side of the frame. With an industry-leading to-eye brightness of up to 1,500 nits, the glasses adapt to various lighting conditions, and can be comfortably used even in harsh sunlight.

Powered by Snapdragon’s latest AR1 Gen 1 Platform, the RayNeo X2 Lite is equipped with robust AI capabilities to fulfill its role as a versatile daily assistant. A smart AI-powered 3D avatar can instantly answer everyday inquiries in audio and in text. Furthermore, the RayNeo X2 Lite supports AI-powered real-time translation, live captions and accurate 3D mapping navigation assistance. Coming with a high definition 12MP camera, the RayNeo X2 Lite unlocks hands-free first-person perspective capture, inviting the audience to relive the journey.

These stunning visual experiences are enriched by immersive audio. The RayNeo X2 Lite features triple microphones to support voice commands through digital assistants and crystal-clear voice calls. And thanks to RayNeo’s “Whisper Mode” anti-sound leakage technology, the glasses’ high-fidelity speakers only direct sound to the wearer to protect user privacy.

RayNeo X2: Unveiling a Global Crowdfunding Journey

At CES 2024, RayNeo has also announced the pre-launch of its highly anticipated RayNeo X2, the world’s first binocular full-color MicroLED optical waveguide AR glasses. The RayNeo X2 is slated to launch globally on Indiegogo in February 2024.

The RayNeo X2 AR glasses deliver next-gen AR experiences by leveraging its pioneering binocular full-color MicroLED head-up displays and robust spatial computing capabilities. The adaptive brightness display reaches an exceptional to-eye brightness of 1,500 nits, ensuring every message can be comfortably viewed even outdoors. Powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 Platform, the glasses serve as a powerful all-in-one AR assistant, boasting navigation with simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM), face-tracking live translation as well as on-glass AR gaming. Users can easily interact with the AR glasses using voice commands, the touch pad on the frame or a discreet control ring supporting 3 Degrees of Freedom (DoF) tracking.

The RayNeo X2 has achieved remarkable success since its commercial debut in China in November 2023, selling out within one hour and receiving 98% positive feedback from customers during the product launch period.

RayNeo will showcase these innovations in live demos at CES 2024 at the RayNeo desk, located at the TCL Booth, Central Hall #18708, Las Vegas Convention Center.

Availability:

The RayNeo X2 will launch on Indiegogo in February 2024 for global consumers. [1] Project details can be accessed here.

for global consumers. Project details can be accessed here. The RayNeo X2 Lite is expected to release in Q3 2024. Market availability will be announced soon.

To learn more about RayNeo and its products, please visit: https://www.rayneo.com/

About RayNeo

RayNeo™, incubated by TCL Electronics (1070.HK), is an industry leader in consumer-grade AR innovation, developing some of the world’s most revolutionary AR consumer hardware, software and applications. RayNeo specializes in the research and development of AR technologies with industry-leading optics, display, algorithm and device manufacturing.

Established in 2021, RayNeo has launched the world’s first full-color Micro-LED optical waveguide AR glasses, achieving several technology breakthroughs in the industry. Alongside winning the “Best Connected Consumer Device” at MWC’s Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) 2023 with NXTWEAR S, RayNeo also developed the innovation consumer XR wearable glasses, RayNeo Air 2, featuring top-tier, cinematic audiovisual experiences with ultimate comfort.

[1] Available in select regions. Please check the RayNeo official website for details.

SOURCE RayNeo