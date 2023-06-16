Ranking the Nine Strangest Summons in Final Fantasy History

The highly anticipated release of Final Fantasy XVI is nearing, and it’s already clear that the game will heavily feature the beloved summon creatures of the series. While Final Fantasy is known for its impressive summons like Bahamut and Shiva, there are also some incredibly bizarre ones that deserve recognition. So, let’s take a moment to appreciate the weird and wonderful summons in the series.

9. Fat Chocobo from Final Fantasy VII

SquareSoft aimed to redefine the perception of the Final Fantasy series with its seventh installment, which meant even the iconic Chocobos had to undergo a transformation. The result? “Fat Chocobo,” a giant Chocobo that is essentially just a massive bird. Its unique ability? None other than falling on enemies by summoning gravity. Interestingly, the Fat Chocobo’s model lacks animation, raising questions about its vitality before it hits the ground. On a deeper level, this summon raises concerns about the breeding and sale of overweight Chocobos for dubious purposes in the world of FFVII.

8. Doomtrain from Final Fantasy VIII

After the success of Final Fantasy VII, SquareSoft ventured further into summoning eccentricity with FFVIII. While FFVII’s oddities stopped at a portly Chocobo, FFVIII introduced Doomtrain, an actual train of doom. This peculiar summon not only runs over enemies but also raises barriers along its tracks, preventing even flying foes from evading its path. Surprisingly, Doomtrain doesn’t inflict damage, but rather inflicts various powerful status ailments on its enemies. Obtaining Doomtrain is also no easy task, as players must find a special ring, gather different materials, and invoke it through a chilling in-game message.

7. Eden from Final Fantasy VIII

Eden, a creature of unfathomable nature, remains a mystery in the world of FFVIII. No paranormal journalists or characters acknowledge its existence. The summoning animation for Eden is unusually long, providing players ample time to utilize the GF boost ability, breaking Final Fantasy’s damage limit of 9999. Witnessing Eden deal over 40,000 damage to an enemy is a breathtaking experience.

6. Shiva from Final Fantasy XIII

While all the summons in FFXIII can be considered strange, Shiva takes the cake. Instead of having just one Shiva, the game introduces Shiva Sisters, who eventually merge to become a motorbike. This odd transformation raises eyebrows, especially in a world where the protagonist rides a motorbike. It’s a unique twist that adds a distinct flavor to the summon’s design.

5. Magus Sisters from Final Fantasy X

The Magus Sisters, Sandy, Cindy, and Mindy, deviate from the norm of traditional summons. Instead of following direct commands, they act independently based on a secret motivation gauge. This gauge determines whether they perform useful actions or waste turns. While they possess a powerful Overdrive attack, their unpredictable behavior can lead to both victory and defeat, resembling a scenario in which obedient Pokémon refuse to obey trainers without the necessary badges.

4. Yojimbo from Final Fantasy X

Yojimbo has an intriguing peculiarity: he only works for money. As a summon that exists solely for battle, it’s amusing to imagine Yojimbo not understanding the concept of money due to his lack of shopping opportunities. With a unique affinity gauge, players can maximize Yojimbo’s potential. Satisfying his monetary desires and minimizing damage will unlock his devastating Zanmato skill, capable of obliterating any enemy in the game, even the toughest bosses.

3. Gilgamesh from Final Fantasy VIII

Gilgamesh makes his appearance in Final Fantasy VIII as a replacement for Odin. This four-armed creature rivals Odin in badassery with its arsenal of swords. However, Gilgamesh’s swords are quite whimsical. While Odin’s sword guarantees a one-hit kill, Gilgamesh randomly selects one of his four swords, three of which are lackluster. The infamous Excalipoor sword, delivering a mere one point of damage, often elicits laughter from players.

In conclusion, Final Fantasy is a treasure trove of unique and eccentric summons that add a distinctive touch to the series. From unconventional creatures like Fat Chocobo and Doomtrain to mysterious entities like Eden, Shiva, and Yojimbo, these summons capture the imagination of players and contribute to the imaginative world of Final Fantasy. With each new installment, players eagerly await new summons that continue to push the boundaries of creativity and weirdness.





