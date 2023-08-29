Rainbow Six Siege Update 2.57 Patch Notes For Y8S3 Today (August 29)

Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 Season 3 is officially here. Announced earlier this month, Operation Heavy Mettle is ready to hit live servers today across all platforms. As always, this comes with a new update that you must download before beginning your new career in the game.

Ram is the brand-new operator joining the roster with Operation Heavy Mettle. The South Korean agent brings a massive destruction machine to the battlefield that will tear down every soft surface regardless of its a floor or wall. We have already seen some great use cases for Ram’s Bu-Gi, but the real fun begins today.

RELATED: Hilarious Baldur’s Gate 3 Bug Turns Balthazar Into A Sheep

Today’s patch weighs in at about 6 GB across all platforms, though Xbox Series X/S players need to download around 7 GB of data. The servers will be offline for maintenance across all platforms from 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM BST / 3PM CEST for one hour. You will be able to download the patch during the downtime.

The patch notes are expected to be shared once the maintenance begins. We will update this article with the full patch notes as soon as they are out. You should expect dozens of bug fixes in the notes that will represent the game’s improvements since the test server period.

That being said, we already have some info on what’s coming to the game this season aside from the new operator. Ubisoft will bring the second part of Grim’s rework with today’s update, which makes his hive projectiles capable of a single bounce when hitting a surface. Moreover, you can expect new additions to the tutorial playlist as well as some quality-of-life improvements for the quick match and unranked game modes.

Frost’s welcome mat rework is also a part of Year 8 Season 3, but the developers have decided to bring it with a mid-season update after the feedback they received from players during the Test Server period in the last few weeks. The official patch notes will be posted here when they are released.

NEXT: Space Marine 2 Confirmed PvP, Then Deleted The Post