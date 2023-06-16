Racial Slur Directed towards Street Fighter 6 Players during Tournament Livestream

Last night, the Coinbox Street Fighter 6 tournament, hosted by professional Smash Bros player Hungrybox, attracted over 1,000 players. However, the tournament was marred by the display of racial slurs attributed to two players during a live match.

Initially, it was believed that a hacker had bypassed security measures and changed the pronoun tags of the players to racial slurs, knowing that they would be shown on the stream. However, further investigation revealed that the issue was caused by a technical fault in the software used to retrieve player information from the tournament listing. Hungrybox issued an apology to the affected players, Punk and XSpoonX.

Check out the Street Fighter 6 launch trailer here!

Initially, the technical fault was dismissed as a joke that both players were aware of before the match. The tournament website, Start.gg, allows players to set their own pronouns on their accounts. The software used by the tournament organizers is supposed to display accurate information, including names, Twitter accounts, and pronouns, on the stream.

However, it seems that the software somehow pulled pronouns from another player, Blacktwins, who had participated in a Canadian event back in July 2022. Despite Punk not having set any pronouns on his account, the software mistakenly applied Blacktwins’ pronouns to Punk and XSpoonX, resulting in the display of racial slurs throughout the game.

Punk expressed his frustration on Twitter immediately after the match. Initially, Hungrybox, who was unaware of the technical fault, attributed it to a malicious hacker. However, the online community started investigating the situation, and a UK-based tournament organizer, Rekka, discovered that the pronouns were being pulled from Blacktwins’ account.

It was revealed that the Canadian event had been listed as ongoing for over 476,000 hours, which somehow led the software to pull Blacktwins’ pronouns and apply them to Punk and XSpoonX. Despite not being at fault, Blacktwins apologized on Twitter.

Although the situation was identified as a technical fault, Hungrybox received criticism for not noticing and removing the inappropriate pronoun tags sooner. HonzoGonzo, a producer for Tenomedia, called for accountability and acknowledged Punk’s justified anger.

As a result of the incident, Punk announced that he will no longer participate in Coinbox events. He understandably feels frustrated with having inappropriate tags imposed on him without his consent. On his livestream, Punk expressed further frustration towards those supporting Hungrybox.

After the event, Hungrybox apologized in a lengthy Twitter thread. He acknowledged his failure as a tournament organizer and expressed regret for not taking the pronouns down immediately. He admitted being too dependent on automation and pledged not to use the software that caused the issue again.

Despite leaving the future of Coinbox events in the hands of the community and stepping back for a while, it is unlikely that influential figures like Hungrybox will have trouble organizing popular events in the future. However, this incident should serve as a lesson for organizers to monitor streams for inappropriate content.

For more Street Fighter 6 articles, check out these pieces on Drive Impact’s impact on Street Fighter 6 players and the benefits of Street Fighter 6’s modern controls as a training tool.