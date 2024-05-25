PX5 FILE Supports FAT (File Allocation Table)

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: PX5

PX5 announced that PX5 FILE now supports the industry-standard FAT (File Allocation Table) file system format, sharing application data between other platforms from embedded devices to desktop computers. Designers have the capability to leverage PX5 FILE for real-time storage across RAM, FLASH, SD cards, etc.

According to the company, PX5 FILE utilizes the PX5 RTOS Pointer/Data Verification (PDV) technology to verify function pointers and various internal file system data structures during runtime.

The PX5 FILE developer interface supports the Linux file system API, including the general open, close, read, and write APIs with application code written for PX5 FILE being easily reused on embedded Linux platforms.

Supports FAT 12/16/32 formats

Achieves high performance via multiple internal caches, including logical sector cache, FAT entry cache, and directory path cache. Developers control the size of each cache.

Provides fault tolerance, preventing file system corruption due to loss of power or other abnormal program execution

“Developers need a reliable, easy-to-use advanced storage solution designed for safety and security,” said William Lamie, CEO of PX5. “PX5 FILE provides unparalleled reliability, interoperability, and high performance for resource-constrained, real-time embedded systems.

For more information, visit px5rtos.com.