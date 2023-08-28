PS5 Is 5% Ahead of PS4 in Time-Aligned Sales, While Xbox Series Is Down 10% from Xbox One

Sony’s PS5 console is going strong in retail sales even when compared to the already highly successful predecessor, the PlayStation 4.

The latest report issued by Circana (formerly NPD) reveals that PS5 sales in the United States rose as soon as the supply increased in July 2022, marking Sony’s latest console as the market leader. Circana believes PlayStation 5 will remain in that position at least throughout 2025.

The analyst firm also revealed data that shows the PS5 being 5% ahead of the PlayStation 4 in time-aligned sales (that is to say, comparing sales with the PS4 at the same point in its life cycle). Even more impressive is the comparison with the PlayStation 3, which trails the PS5 by an astounding 87% in time-aligned sales, although the PS3 is well-known to be Sony’s least successful home console.

By contrast, the PS5’s most direct competitor isn’t doing as well, as Xbox Series S and X consoles are trailing their predecessor (the Xbox One) by 10% in time-aligned sales. However, the Xbox Series duo is still 6% above the Xbox 360 in the same metric.

The Nintendo Switch has also sold strongly in the United States this year, especially after the early May release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Last month, Nintendo’s hybrid console finally surpassed the Wii’s lifetime sales in the United States. It is now reportedly closing in on Xbox 360 lifetime sales (less than a million units away) and PlayStation 2 lifetime sales (less than five million units away).

Overall, Circana estimates the US games industry to grow by around 3% in 2023 year-over-year, bringing in $58.3 billion in revenue by the end of the year. Hardware sales have done the heavy lifting so far, rising 19% year-over-year compared to the same period mostly thanks to the PS5’s strong performance.

Circana also noted the growing market of portable PCs, spearheaded by Valve’s Steam Deck and most recently by the release of ASUS ROG Ally, calling it ‘one of the most exciting areas of growth in videogames’.