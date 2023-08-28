PS Plus September 2023 Games to Include Last Year’s Saints Row Reboot, Known Leaker Claims

A known deals leaker might have revealed part of the PS Plus September 2023 games lineup.

Once again, this ‘leak’ comes from credible deals and PlayStation Plus/Game pass leaker, ‘Billbil-Kun’, who posted the leak on Twitter and French deals site ‘Dealabs‘. As revealed by the leaker, last year’s Saint’s Row reboot will be part of Sony’s PS Plus Essential line-up next month, with the game becoming available through Sony’s subscription service as soon as next week on September 5th (through October 3rd). Sony will likely officially announce the PS Plus games for September 2023 this Wednesday.

Since the leaker isn’t 100% sure about the other games included with the PS Plus September 2023 games, these games haven’t been revealed just yet. ‘Billbil-Kun’ has said that he will share more information as soon as knows more about the titles.

EXCLUSIVE

🚨 PS Plus Essential – September 2023🚨 Here is the headliner of PS Plus Monthly Games lineup for September 2023 P.S. We still can’t confirm at 100% what the 2 other titles will be#PsPlus #PlaystationPlushttps://t.co/zUIgL1TSx7 — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) August 28, 2023

We have no reason to second-guess the leaker regarding next month’s PS Plus leak – ‘Billbil-Kun’ has been spot-on with his leaks for quite some time now. We will update you as soon as more information about the PS Plus line-up for next month comes in.

Saints Row was released