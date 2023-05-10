Producer of ‘Iron Man’ Shares Details About Deleted Scene Deemed ‘Too Embarrassing’ for Public Release

15 years after 2008’s Iron Man kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are still parts of the movie that fans have never seen. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, producer Jeremy Latcham described one of the film’s unreleased deleted scenes. In the era of home video and streaming, many films will make deleted scenes available for fans to check out. However, there is one scene that is apparently so bad, that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige does not want it to be released.





Latcham says that there are three or four deleted scenes so bad that he doesn’t think they’ll ever be released. One deleted scene involves the Ten Rings, who captured Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) at the beginning of the film. The Ten Rings want Tony to build a missile for them. According to Latcham, Tony’s had another job for the terrorists, which was to do their laundry. “I remember Kevin saying to me in 2012, when I was like, ‘Should we put the Abu doing laundry deleted scenes out?’ And Kevin was like, ‘No. We can never put out Abu doing laundry,” said Latcham. “People will know we don’t know what we’re doing. It’ll be embarrassing if they see these scenes.’ But there was a whole runner in Iron Man where Tony Stark was doing laundry and I don’t think they’ve ever come out.”

In the film, while the Ten Rings think Tony is building a missile, he is instead actually building the first Iron Man suit with what resources he has available. Later in the film, when Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges) is having scientists create a suit for him, he tells them that Tony built his suit “with a box of scraps.” The deleted scene showed Tony taking advantage of doing the Ten Rings’ laundry. “Tony is doing laundry for the captors, but he’s really breaking the washing machine and stealing parts from it to build the Mark 1 suit,” said Latcham. “It’s so absurd. It’s wild.”















The Legacy of Iron Man 15 Years Later

The first Iron Man movie launched a universe that has continued for 15 years. The post-credit scene established the film as part of a larger universe, where Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) told Tony about the “Avenger Initiative.” A few months later, Tony appeared in the post-credit scene of the second MCU film, The Incredible Hulk. Throughout The Infinity Saga, Tony was one of the key characters of the franchise, especially as a member of the Avengers. Even after his death in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, characters like Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man/Peter Parker have tried to carry on Tony Stark’s legacy.

