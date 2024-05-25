Home Mobile Private Space is coming to Android 15 — and it’s something I’ve been waiting years for

Private Space is coming to Android 15 — and it’s something I’ve been waiting years for

by

A lot of the news we’ve heard about Android 15 so far hasn’t been particularly exciting. Compared to rumors about what iOS 18 has in store, Android 15 sounds positively boring — to the point where Google barely talked about the update at the Google I/O developer’s conference earlier this month.

A boring software update isn’t always a bad thing, but exciting features do help. Fortunately there are some fantastic-sounding features on the way for Android users. That includes Private Space, a feature I’ve been silently hoping Google would add for three or four years. Because sometimes there are things you’d rather keep away from prying eyes. Or, at the very least, make them much harder to find.

What is Private Space on Android 15?

 

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment