Private Division collaborates with Game Freak for an innovative game.

Take-Two’s label will publish the new IP, codenamed Project Bloom

Game Freak and Private Division are teaming up for a new title. Take-Two’s publishing label will work with Game Freak to publish a brand-new title, currently codenamed Project Bloom.

No details are available about the collaboration yet, as it’s still in early development and has no confirmed release date. Today’s press release states Project Bloom is expected to launch in Take-Two’s fiscal year 2026.

Game Freak is well-known for its work on the Pokemon series, as it launched both Pokemon Scarlet / Violet and Pokemon Legends: Arceus last year. Still, it’s not only a Poke-studio; Game Freak’s also worked on several other games outside the Pokemon franchise, including Pocket Card Jockey and Little Town Hero.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to create new IP that is bold and tonally different from our prior work,” said Game Freak director Kota Furushima. “From the beginning, Private Division was the publisher we wanted to work with on our new game. Their track record and global expertise give us all the confidence to create a sweeping new action-adventure game that we can’t wait to share more about in the future.”

A new project for Game Freak

Private Division, meanwhile, is Take-Two’s publishing label that has handled a pretty big variety of games. It published The Outer Worlds when it first launched, and is working with Intercept Games on publishing Kerbal Space Program 2. Private Division also acquired OlliOlli studio Roll7 in 2021.

“Over the past three decades, you’d be hard pressed to find a studio which has released more iconic hits than Game Freak,” said Michael Worosz, Chief Strategy Officer at Take-Two Interactive and head of Private Division. “We’re ready to help Game Freak unleash their potential and we’re honored to be the first Western publisher to work alongside this exceptionally talented and proven team to bring a bold new IP to market.”

We don’t have much to go on, other than the new concept art shared in today’s press release and the note that it’s an action-adventure title. Still, it’ll be interesting to see what Game Freak puts together over the next few years. Meanwhile, Game Freak is also still working on DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.