Priscilla Star Cailee Spaeny Explains Why Watching The A24 Movie Next To Priscilla Presley Was A ‘Weird’ And ‘Surreal’ Experience

Priscilla is the latest buzzy A24 movie to make headlines. The Sofia Coppola film offers a fresh perspective on the romance between Priscilla and Elvis Presley. It is told from Priscilla’s point of view and stars Cailee Spaeny in the title role alongside Jacob Elordi’s Elvis. It is somewhat of a star-making performance for the actress, who has yet to have such a high-profile film role, and she is getting lots of praise for her portrayal. However, even though she’s wonderful in the film, the performer originally felt awkward about watching the movie at the Venice Film Festival premiere, and she felt it was “surreal” watching the movie alongside the real Priscilla Presley. 

For the 25-year-old actress, the release of Priscilla is a big moment, as she is portraying an incredibly recognizable, American pop culture figure. Initially, though, the actress didn’t intend to watch the movie, due to her own nervousness. However, Coppola convinced her to attend the full screening at the Venice Film Festival, so she didn’t miss such a major moment in her career. Spaeny told the THR:

I wasn’t going to watch the movie; I just don’t like watching myself. I was so nervous at Venice, and there was this whole plan that I would leave and then come back for the end of the film. But I turned to Sofia right before I went in and said, ‘What do you think I should do? Should I watch it or should I not?’ And she said, ‘I just don’t want you to regret not seeing it at the Venice Film Festival. This is a really special moment.’ So I did it, but it was just weird.

