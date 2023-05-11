Price of Google Pixel 6a reduced following release of Pixel 7a.

Google launched its latest mid-range smartphone — Pixel 7a at its annual developer conference Google I/O 2023. The new Pixel smartphone is powered by Google’s custom-made Tensor G2 chipset and runs Android 13 operating system. The dual SIM smartphone comes with eSIM support and features a water and dust-resistant body. The company has priced the smartphone at Rs 43,999. However, after the launch of Pixel 7a, the price of Pixel 6a has gone down.

If you have been planning to purchase a mid-range Pixel smartphone, then this may be the right time to go for the nPixel 6a. The smartphone will get the upcoming Android 14 update and its price has gone down by Rs 16,000.

Google Pixel 6a new price and offers

Customers can purchase the Google Pixel 6a from Flipkart in India. The e-tailer is the authorised seller for Google Pixel 6a. Launched last year at Rs 43,999, the smartphone has received a price cut of Rs 16,000 and it is now selling at Rs 27,999. The ecommerce player is also giving some offers on the purchase of Pixel 6a. The HDFC bank credit card users can get a flat discount of Rs 1250 on the smartphone. Along with this, the buyers will get the Google Pixel Buds A-series at Rs 4,999 with the smartphone.

Google Pixel 6a specifications

Google’s own Tensor chipset powers the Pixel 6a, which is the company’s first-ever chip design. This same chipset is also used in the high-end Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It boasts a 4306mAh battery with fast charging capabilities. The phone’s interface, Material You, allows for extensive personalization of its appearance and feel.

The Pixel 6a offers users a 12.2-megapixel wide-angle and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera at the back, as well as an 8-megapixel punch-hole camera at the front. It comes with the best camera features available in the Pixel series, such as Night Sight and Magic Eraser, which makes low-light photography and distraction removal a breeze with Google Photos.

Speech recognition features, including Recorder, Live Caption, and Live Translate, are included with the Pixel 6a. It also features an Adaptive Battery that claims to last over 24 hours and up to 72 hours in Extreme Battery Saver mode – a first for Pixel phones. The Pixel 6a is available in two classic yet modern colors, Charcoal and Chalk, in India.





