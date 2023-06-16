Preview: Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections – An Arena Fighter Catering to the Next Generation

It has been seven years since the last proper Ultimate Ninja Storm game, even though it feels like there have been many. During this time, the Boruto anime and manga have taken over from Boruto’s dad, carrying on the legacy. While Boruto has been gradually gaining popularity, it also aims to attract a new generation of fans. This is where Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections comes in, continuing the 3D arena fighting series.

This new entry celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Naruto anime and serves as a “greatest hits” compilation of the Ultimate Ninja Storm games. It boasts an expansive roster of over 130 characters from Naruto’s history and features two story modes that combine the old and the new. When I got my hands on this latest installment at Summer Game Fest, it felt both familiar and energizing, delivering the fast-paced and flashy gameplay I expect from a pick-up-and-play arena-style fighter but tailored for a new era.

Mechanically, Naruto X Boruto plays similarly to its predecessors, with two players engaging in 3D arena combat using basic attacks, combos, substitute dodges, and a variety of powerful Jutsus. It is also a tag-fighter, allowing each player to choose a team of three characters to swap between during the fight. This system allows for mixing and matching favorite characters to create unique team compositions, but the true goal is to unleash devastating Combination Ultimate Jutsus. With a roster that includes characters from Boruto, the possibilities for these combination attacks are expanded. For example, I had Boruto and Kawaki team up, with Kawaki boosting Boruto’s Rasengan, resulting in massive damage.

With a full Chakra meter and a low health bar, players can once again activate Awakening mode, which serves as both a comeback mechanic and a visually stunning spectacle. Naruto’s new Nine-tailed Fox transformation, in particular, looks awe-inspiring. Unleashing solo Ultimate Jutsus has always been a series staple, and it’s exciting to do so with the addition of new characters like the villain Jigen, who uses the Otsotsuki power to summon a Disruption Cube and crush his opponents with over-the-top flair.

Beyond the bombastic anime-inspired battles, Boruto X Naruto also introduces a simplified control scheme that welcomes newcomers without sacrificing the cool and flashy moves. During my demo, I mostly used the simplified controls and found that they made the game more accessible, especially for those who may not be familiar with fighters or action games. The series was never known for its complexity, but offering an option like this helps broaden the game’s appeal, which was one of the main development goals according to producer Masaya Yoshizawa.

In addition to new characters and gameplay tweaks, Boruto X Naruto features two story modes. History Mode appeals to longtime fans by reliving key moments from the original Naruto series that they may have experienced in previous games. This also provides a glimpse into the franchise’s past for Boruto fans who may not be familiar with Naruto. On the other hand, Special Story Mode focuses on the pivotal battles from the Boruto anime, highlighting the events that have occurred so far. As someone who has been on the sidelines of this new generation of the franchise, it serves as an enticing entry point.

I also had the opportunity to talk to producer Masaya Yoshizawa about Boruto’s perception as a series and its position in Naruto’s shadow. He explained that one of the goals of the Special Story Mode is to make players “aware of Boruto and then maybe get interested in watching the anime or reading the manga.” According to Yoshizawa, the team believes that the popularity of Boruto is gradually increasing, although it may not compare to Naruto. The inclusion of Special Story Mode alongside History Mode reflects this belief.

Regardless of your opinion on the 3D arena fighter subgenre, it has proven to be a reliable platform for adapting popular shonen anime. While the quality may vary, games like My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Kill la Kill, and Jump Force have successfully translated the essence of their source material into enjoyable action-packed experiences. Boruto X Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections seems to follow suit based on my hands-on experience. It will be available later this year on PlayStation platforms, Xbox consoles, PC, and Nintendo Switch.