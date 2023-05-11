Preventing Alzheimer’s: A Universal Process Revealed by Research

Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter A new study has found that deep sleep, also known as non-REM slow-wave sleep, can act as a “cognitive reserve factor” to increase resilience against the key factor behind Alzheimer’s disease in older adults. The study by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, found that high amounts of deep, slow-wave sleep can act as a protective factor against memory decline in those at high risk and help prevent some of dementia’s most devastating outcomes. Although the study was conducted on a small sample group, researchers recommend that sticking to a regular sleep schedule, staying mentally and physically active during the day, creating a cool and dark sleep environment, and minimizing caffeine and screen time late in the day can increase the quality of deep, slow-wave sleep.





Reference