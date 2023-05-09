Preparing for the Chesnaught Raid Event in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

The raids never stop, and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet make sure of that. These games offer an endless amount of content to keep players occupied. This Friday alone, we can expect The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and a beta for Diablo 4. However, Game Freak has decided to throw another Tera Raid event for trainers that will take place from May 12 to May 14, featuring 7-Star Chesnaught. The event adheres to recent tradition and will reappear from May 19 to May 21. This Grass/Fighting-Type Pokemon will appear with the Rock Tera Type, which has the potential to be very entertaining, depending on its moveset.

Given Chesnaught’s stat distribution, it will likely use physical attacks. 7-Star Tera Raids have previously granted Pokemon attacking moves corresponding with their native typing and Tera Type, making it safe to rule out a strictly special attacker. Chesnaught’s Hidden Ability is Bulletproof, which nullifies “ball and bomb moves,” making it challenging for Special-focused Fighting-Type Pokemon to counter.

Chesnaught’s moveset could vary, including Flying, Psychic, Ghost, or Ice-Type attacks, which will impact which monsters counter this raid best. It may also use Spiky Shield as a defensive move which is similar to Protect.

To counter Chesnaught, one should have as many Pokemon in their roster as possible. Rock-Type Pokemon are weak to Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-Type Pokemon. Fighting and Grass Pokemon will likely excel, but given Chesnaught’s moveset, life could be challenging for Fighting-Type Pokemon.

Keeping a healthy stock of TMs makes building counters much easier. Additionally, consider grabbing Drain Punch, Liquidation, Giga Drain, Surf, Earth Power, Earthquake, and Leaf Storm. It’s also vital to have money on hand to expedite the process of building Pokemon and maxing their EVs and IVs.

Make sure your game is fully updated before the event goes live, and don’t go overboard covering every base. Stock up on the things you think you might need and grab the resources to fully build two or three Pokemon if you plan to farm the event.





