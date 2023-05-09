Precision interfacial control produces Magnetic Tunnel Junction device with the highest Tunnel Magnetoresistance.

(Left) Layered structure of the MTJ device developed in this research. (Right) A room-temperature TMR ratio of 631%—a world record—was achieved using this device. Credit: Hiroaki Sukegawa / National Institute for Materials Science



The National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS) has broken the previous world record by achieving a tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR) ratio of 631% at room temperature, surpassing the standing record for 15 years.





The research team has accomplished this feat by precisely fine-tuning the interfaces in a magnetic tunnel junction (MTJ). This MTJ demonstrated a very large TMR ratio oscillation effect with a peak-to-valley (PV) difference of 141% that may be exploitable to considerably increase the sensitivity of magnetic sensors and the capacity of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM).

This research was published online in Applied Physics Letters.

Tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR) is a phenomenon where a dramatic change occurs in the tunneling current in an MTJ, which consists of two ferromagnets separated by a thin insulator, when the relative magnetizations of the two ferromagnetic layers change in alignment. This effect has been used in highly sensitive, miniature magnetic sensors, as well as energy-efficient MRAM.

The use of MTJs capable of producing larger TMR ratios (i.e., differences in electrical resistance generated by an MTJ when the magnetization orientation of its two ferromagnets switches between parallel and antiparallel) can increase both the sensor sensitivity and MRAM density.

A room-temperature TMR ratio of 604%, recorded in 2008, had stood as the world record until recently. This record had remained unbroken for years, and it had been widely believed that there was little room for improvement in magnetic sensor and MRAM performance.

This NIMS research team has broken this TMR ratio record by finely controlling the interfaces in an MTJ consisting of two thin magnetic layers separated by a thin insulation layer. The team has carried out atomic-scale modifications to the MTJ, including the manufacture of all of its layer components from single crystals, and has added an ultrathin metallic magnesium layer between the magnetic and insulation layers. As a result, the team created an MTJ with a maximum TMR ratio of 631%.

The TMR ratio of this MTJ was found to oscillate with a peak-to-valley (PV) difference of 141%, significantly greater than the PV difference of existing MTJs (up to a few dozen percent). This result was consistent with the previous finding that the oscillation PV difference of a TMR ratio is greatly influenced by the thickness of the insulation layer.

In future research, the team will work to shed light on the poorly understood relationship between TMR ratios and their oscillation PV difference by investigating the mechanisms behind the large PV difference observed in this research, which may enable the team to break its own room-temperature TMR ratio world record.

Using this breakthrough result, the team will work to accelerate the development of ultrasensitive magnetic sensors for medical use and very-large-capacity MRAM.

This project was carried out by a research team led by Thomas Scheike (Special Researcher, Research Center for Magnetic and Spintronic Materials (CMSM), NIMS) and Hiroaki Sukegawa (Group Leader, CMSM, NIMS).

More information: Thomas Scheike et al, 631% room temperature tunnel magnetoresistance with large oscillation effect in CoFe/MgO/CoFe(001) junctions, Applied Physics Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1063/5.0145873

Provided by National Institute for Materials Science

