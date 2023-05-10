“Potential Pixel 7a Deal: Google Considers Including Complimentary Pixel Buds A-series TWS Earbuds”

Google’s annual developer conference 2023 — Google I/O — is just a couple of hours away and at the keynote, the company is expected to make several new announcements including Google Bard AI, Android 14, its first foldable smartphone, its first tablet and the affordable Pixel 7a smartphone.

Leaks and rumours about the upcoming mid-range Pixel smartphone have already revealed almost all details about it including features specifications and even its pricing. According to reports, Google may price the Pixel 7a higher than its predecessor, Pixel 6a.

Reports suggest that the Pixel 7a will launch at $499, around $50 more compared to Pixel 6a. A new Pixel 7a print ad in Australia (spotted by SnoopyTech) suggests that pre-booking customers or early buyers of Pixel 7a may get the Pixel Buds A-series for free on the purchase of Pixel 7a smartphone.

The ad suggests that the base variant with 128GB storage will be priced around AUF$750, which is similar to the Pixel 6a in Australia. The Pixel Buds A-series is priced at AUD$ 159. So, the Pixel 7a and Pixel Buds A-series bundle makes the unannounced Pixel 7a a more attractive package.

Same offer in other regions

While the print ad reveals details about Pixel 7a in the Australian region, we expect that Google could offer similar offers in other regions, including India. The smartphone in India is expected to launch around Rs 40,000 and the Pixel Buds A-series retails at Rs 7,999. If the offer extends to India, buyers will get both Pixel 7a and Pixel Buds A-series at the price of Pixel 7a only.

Everything will become clear once the Google I/O event ends tonight.

For those unaware, Google is also expected to announce a new Sky Blue colour for Pixel Buds A-series at the Google I/O keynote. Along with this, we may also get to see an update to the Wear OS operating system alongside the Android 14. Moreover, the company will also make several new announcements related to AI and Bard at the event.





