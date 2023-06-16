Postponement of Europe’s Ariane 5 Rocket’s Final Launch

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain



The final launch of Europe’s Ariane 5 rocket has been postponed due to a technical problem, according to French company Arianespace. This delay is a setback for European space efforts.

After 27 successful years of launches, the 117th and last mission of the Ariane 5 rocket was originally scheduled to take off between 2126-1001 GMT on Friday from Europe’s spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

However, Arianespace tweeted that there is a risk to the redundancy of a critical function on the Ariane 5, leading to the decision to postpone the launch. The company stated that safety requirements were the basis for this decision. Analyzing the situation is underway to determine a new launch date.

The rocket and its payload, which includes one French and one German communication satellite, are currently in the final assembly building in stable and safe conditions, confirmed Arianespace.

This delay adds to the challenge of Europe’s independent capability to launch heavy-load missions into space. Delays in the next-generation Ariane 6 and Russia’s withdrawal of its Soyuz rockets due to sanctions over the Ukraine conflict have created uncertainty in European space efforts.

In December of last year, the first commercial flight of the next-generation Vega C light launcher failed, further complicating the situation. With limited options, the European Space Agency had to rely on rival SpaceX to launch its Euclid space telescope mission the following month.

It remains uncertain if the Ariane 6, originally scheduled to launch in 2020, will be able to meet its deadline of having its first launch by the end of this year.

