Poster for Season 3 of ‘iCarly’ Hints at Havoc and Potentially More Surprises

Television reboots are all the rage these days. Sometimes they can really hit the mark and other times they can feel like they’re stuck in the past clinging onto the last bit of nostalgia before they become irrelevant. Thankfully, one series that has landed in the former category in recent years has been iCarly. The reboot of the Nickelodeon classic of the same name has had two seasons thus far on Paramount+ and a third season is on the way. Now iCarly fans have received their first poster for Season 3 which teases there’s more exciting news for Carly Shay in the near future.





The poster, revealed on Paramount’s various social media accounts, is your typical crazy Seattle day for the iCarly crew. Carly (Miranda Cosgrove), Freddie (Nathan Kress), Harper (Laci Mosley), Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett), and Spencer (Jerry Trainor) are just trying to enjoy some brunch. However, birds are attacking and waffles are going everywhere. There’s even a poor waiter hilariously using his serving tray as a shield. While the poster doesn’t reveal when Season 3 will debut or give us any hints for some of the zany plotlines this season, on the Nickelodeon social media pages, the image is accompanied by an exciting tease for fans. It reads: “A toast to a new season and maybe something more” — and a winky face emoji tops off the caption in a mysterious fashion. So what could the “something more” be? In all likelihood, it’s an early Season 4 renewal, but there could be an iCarly movie or special of some kind in the works. Paramount has been all in on their Nickelodeon legacy priorities lately with a Zoey 101 sequel movie being announced earlier this year. Whatever the case may be, iCarly fans should get very excited.

What’s iCarly About?

The original iteration of iCarly ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2012 and followed Carly Shay as she embarked on making a web series. This was something with the rise of streaming and YouTube that was very ahead of its time. In the vein of other Nickelodeon series like Drake & Josh and Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, it was geared towards young adults, but still threaded the fine line of being family-friendly.