Possible rewritten title: Elden Ring’s Launch Date Might Be Postponed Until April 2024 or Later due to Shadow of the Erdtree Delay

There isn’t a whole lot we know about the Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC expansion, and it seems like it will be a while before we will finally be able to play it, judging from information that was included in FromSoftware’s parent company latest financial results.

Earlier today, Kadokawa Corporation released its latest financial report, which includes a full-year forecast for the gaming segment. In this forecast, the Japanese company mentions that the decrease in sales and profit of the first quarter will be offset by the second quarter of the current fiscal year and onward by Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, Spike Chunsoft’s new games, and Kadokawa’s own mobile titles. The Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree expansion is mentioned only in the medium to long-term direction section, and the fact that the sales and profits it will bring were not included in the forecast for the current fiscal year seems to suggest it will not release before April 2024 at the earliest.

As already mentioned, there isn’t a whole lot we know about the Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree expansion or when we will be able to come back to the Lands Between one more time. Last month, it was confirmed the expansion started development back in April 2022, so if it will end up launching after April 2024, it will have been in the works for over two years.

Even without the expansion, Elden Ring features a huge amount of content for players to sink their teeth into. With a masterfully crafted open world full of locations to explore and secrets to discover, and great combat, the latest game by FromSoftware is one of the finest games ever released, as I highlighted in my review.

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn’t exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn’t think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.

Elden Ring is now out on PC and consoles worldwide. We will let you know more about the Shadow Of The Erdtree expansion as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.