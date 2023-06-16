Possible Future iPhone Models Could Feature Enhanced Resistance to Scratches and Dents

Apple has recently been granted U.S. patent number US 11,678,445 B2 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for their innovative patent titled “Spatial Composites.” This patent focuses on enhancing the durability of device casings by embedding materials such as metal and ceramic into the housing to make it more resistant to scratches. Apple acknowledges that while metal casings are sturdy and scratch-resistant, they can disrupt radio signals entering or exiting the device.

Plastic, on the other hand, is not suitable due to its susceptibility to scratches and dents, although it allows for radio transparency. Ceramic housing provides scratch resistance and radio signal permeability but is fragile. Apple’s patent explores the combination of all three materials, including plastic, metal, ceramic, and glass, to create casings with a balanced set of properties, encompassing strength, toughness, shatter resistance, radio transparency, and scratch or abrasion resistance. These abrasion-resistant materials can come in various shapes and sizes, such as spherical beads or interconnecting structures.

By manipulating the surface density of the abrasion-resistant materials, Apple has the potential to modify their structural qualities, including stiffness, hardness, and flexibility. The patent illustrates an example where varying surface densities can result in stiffer corners and enhanced scratch protection in specific areas of the housing, while other parts are made stronger and tougher.

According to Apple, the housings described in the patent can be utilized in mobile phones, watches, tablets, music playback devices, laptops, notebooks, and various other devices. It remains to be seen whether Apple will implement this patent, as the company obtains numerous patents each year, with only a select few making it into their actual devices.





