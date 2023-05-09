Possible digital dollar under consideration by Bank of Canada: Feedback sought

The Bank of Canada is seeking input from Canadians about the potential for a digital version of their national currency. While the central bank does not have immediate plans to release a digital Canadian dollar, it aims to prepare for the future of money and protect the value of the Canadian dollar if necessary. The bank has released a survey to gather feedback on the potential benefits and risks of a digital currency, including how Canadians would use it, their security concerns, and accessibility and privacy preferences. The survey is part of the bank’s ongoing research into the design of a digital Canadian dollar that would complement cash and other payment forms. Cash remains a safe and trusted payment method, but its usage is declining as more Canadians turn to electronic payments and alternative currencies. A digital currency could ensure that Canadians always have access to an official, safe, and stable digital payment issued by the central bank, and it could also support financial inclusion, innovation, and competition. The survey is open until June 19th and can be found here.

Source: The Bank of Canada