Popular Nintendo Switch Games with the Highest Sales Records So Far

Maro Kart 8 Deluxe holds the title for the best selling Nintendo Switch Game with 53.79 million units sold to date.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons clinches the second spot with 42.21 million units sold to date.
The third position goes to Super Smash Bros Ultimate, selling 31.09 million units to date.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild secures the fourth position with 29.81 million units sold to date.
Pokemon Sword/Shield grabs the fifth spot, selling 25.82 million units to date.
Super Mario Odyssey doesn’t disappoint and bags the sixth position, selling 25.76 million units to date.
