Polygon (MATIC) and Filecoin (FIL) Investors Integration Elevates Pushd (PUSHD) E-Commerce Experience As Presale Skyrockets

Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution in Ethereum that is properly structured and simple to use. Polygon (MATIC) is powered by Polygon SDK, which allows it to do all the great things it’s known for. Filecoin (FIL) is a coin with a unique purpose, Filecoin (FIL) wants to store humanity’s most important memories. Filecoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage system that initially launched in 2014.

There is a project that investors have been talking about, they say this project has mouth-watering projected profits. The name of this project is Pushd (PUSHD). Pushd (PUSHD) is a decentralized online marketplace that is about to launch. Pushd (PUSHD) is still in its presale stages, but it has already gotten over 28,000 presale signups.

Polygon (MATIC) collaborations strengthen Pushd (PUSHD)

Polygon (MATIC) has made strides towards its goal of being an Ethereum (ETH) killer. It has deepened its ties with Filecoin (FIL), but the question remains, will this collaboration put Polygon (MATIC) over Pushd (PUSHD)? Experts in the crypto space doubt this, they still support Pushd (PUSHD).

There is also the issue of Polygon (MATIC) slipping up in the charts. For example, in the second week of 2024, Polygon (MATIC) had a trading volume of about $3 billion. The week after it went down to $2.4 billion.

Can Filecoin (FIL) perform as well as Pushd (PUSHD)?

Even though Filecoin (FIL) is making moves to strengthen its connections, thereby strengthening its value, investors still do not think Filecoin (FIL) can go toe to toe with Pushd (PUSHD).

Filecoin (FIL) has not had too much of a bad run. It has grown by 99% in terms of market value. But with how big Pushd (PUSHD) is projected to be, experts have to back it.

Why are investors running to Pushd (PUSHD)?

In the last couple of weeks, we have had investors come in droves to invest in the project of the moment, Pushd (PUSHD). Pushd (PUSHD) is going to be a decentralized online market marketplace where users can come to buy items and pay with crypto tokens. Pushd (PUSHD) is going to be a platform that mixes the ease of shopping online with the perks of transacting in the decentralized world.

Experts praise Pushd (PUSHD) for its innovative approach to E-commerce. They have seen the benefits of Pushd (PUSHD) and are sure (PUSHD) will do wonders in 2024 and end the year as one of the year’s best projects. Experts also predict that Pushd (PUSHD) will do great in the coming years and will become a blue-chip company in a short time.

Pushd (PUSHD) holders will have some of the best perks of the decentralized world, they will be able to air their thoughts on how the project is governed and they can also submit ideas for the improvement of the platform. Presale holders will get priority access, insider updates and much more. They will even get a percentage of the profits Pushd (PUSHD) makes from transaction fees.

Find out more about the Pushd (PUSHD) presale by visiting the website here.