Plot, release window, and more

Let’s get this out of the way — Ellen Pompeo is leaving Grey’s Anatomy, and there’s nothing we can do about it. Sadly, we won’t be seeing her in season 20. Season 20? That’s a lot of seasons — but Grey’s Anatomy keeps it as fresh and fun (and chaotic) as ever.

But can the show go on without the character that started it all? We feel given the depth of the show, revolving sub-plots, and evolving character arcs, Grey’s Anatomy will do just fine.

Read on to find out what the Grey’s Anatomy season 20 release date may be, and where the plot is going this time.

Will there be a season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy? Yes, Grey’s Anatomy is confirmed to be returning for its 20th season. The announcement came after the show concluded its 19th season in May 2023. We’re not going to see Meredith Grey in this season, though, and it’s a very strange feeling. It is called Grey’s Anatomy…..for a reason.

When is season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy coming out? As of now, a specific release date for season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy has not been provided by ABC. The writers’ strike delayed production. According to rumors, they’ve decided to reduce the number of episodes to make up for this delay.

What to expect from season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy? Here’s what will set season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy apart.

Season 20 without Meredith Grey While Ellen Pompeo’s character has been central to the show since its inception, this season will explore Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital’s dynamics without her regular presence. However, fans can take solace in the fact that Meredith’s voice will continue to frame each episode with its opening and closing narrations. She might make a guest appearance in the season finale.

The return of familiar faces James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson, the stalwarts of the show, will be back in their familiar roles as Richard Webber and Miranda Bailey. Their presence will serve as a bridge to the show’s earlier seasons, ensuring continuity and drawing parallels between past and present storylines.

Teddy Altman’s uncertain fate One of the major cliffhangers from season 19 was Teddy Altman’s sudden collapse. Season 20 is expected to delve deep into this storyline, unraveling the mystery behind her health crisis and its implications for the hospital and her personal relationships.

Jo and Link’s budding romance The romantic undercurrents between Jo and Link reached a crescendo with a rain-soaked confession in the previous season. This season will navigate the challenges and joys of newfound love against the backdrop of hospital life.

Meredith and Nick Marsh’s complex dynamics While Meredith might not be a regular, her storyline with Nick Marsh is far from over. Their relationship, which has seen its share of ups and downs, will be a focal point, with both characters grappling with past decisions and future possibilities.

The Legacy of Maggie Pierce With both Meredith and her on-screen half-sister Maggie Pierce stepping back, the show is set to explore the void left by these two powerful characters. Maggie’s departure, after becoming a series regular in season 11, will reshape the interpersonal dynamics of Grey Sloan’s medical team.

Unraveling plot points from season 19 The season will pick up on various threads left dangling in the season 19 finale. From Bailey’s recognition for her work in reproductive care to the unexpected reunion of Maggie and Winston, these storylines will weave into the larger narrative tapestry of season 20, driving the plot forward.

Where to watch season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy? Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC and Netflix. New episodes are usually available to watch the day after they premiere on Hulu. Previous seasons, including seasons 1 through 19, are available to stream on Netflix.

FAQ

Is Grey’s Anatomy ending after season 20? While Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for a 20th season, there hasn’t been any official announcement regarding the show ending after this season.

Why did Eric Dane leave Grey’s Anatomy? Eric Dane, who played Dr. Mark Sloan, left Grey’s Anatomy to pursue other opportunities in his career. This was written into the storyline, with Dr. Sloan succumbing to injuries sustained in a plane crash.

What year did Grey’s Anatomy start? Grey’s Anatomy premiered in 2005.

Where was Grey’s Anatomy filmed? Grey’s Anatomy is primarily filmed in Los Angeles, California.